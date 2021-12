Jimbo Fisher reflected on the impact of one of his top defensive contributors over the last few seasons, defensive end Micheal Clemons, earlier this week. This season is Clemons’ sixth in College Station and his last. He is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by COVID-19 rules but he’ll be off to the NFL in the spring. He helped himself in a major way on Saturday versus LSU, racking up 3.5 sacks in the Aggie loss.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO