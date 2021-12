“Learning how to win” comes off as another meaningless coachism, but there’s some weight to it in regards to the Cincinnati Bengals’ latest victory. Zac Taylor referenced it in the locker room after his team turned a close game into a 19-point win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They were in a similar situation three weeks ago against the New York Jets; leading by two scores with less than 10 minutes remaining. They folded to the Jets thanks to crucial mistakes on both sides of the ball. History did not repeat itself against the Raiders.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO