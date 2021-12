Hard to believe, but here we are at this time of year when we look forward to spending time with family as we celebrate another Thanksgiving holiday. I,myself,have many fond memories when we had so many people to eat dinner that we spread tables out into two rooms to fit everyone in! Many happy times together that are now precious memories to treasure.This last year and a half of living sure does make us appreciate our times that we get to spend with those we love and care about.As we look back,we can count our blessings that God has watched over us during this pandemic.Every morning that we wake up,we can thank God for giving us another day to live for Him and be grateful.

