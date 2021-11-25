ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Haiti Kidnapped Missionaries, consider the costs of such trips

By Dr. Glenn Mollette
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe missionaries consisting of sixteen Americans and one Canadian kidnapped by the Haitian “400 Mawozo” gang October 16, is extremely scary. The gang has threatened to kill the humanitarian Christians if a million dollar per person ransom is not fulfilled. The group consists of men, women, children and an eight-month-old...

