The Haiti Kidnapped Missionaries, consider the costs of such trips

Two missionaries from the group abducted Saturday, Oct. 16 outside of an orphanage near Port-au-Prince Haiti were released Sunday, Nov. 21 according Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio, which organized the mission trip. The news came on the 37th day since 17 missionaries and their Haitian driver were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang. The gang is demanding $17 million in ransom for the group, which includes 16 Americans, one Canadian and their Haitian driver. Due to the safety of the hostages and their families, names have not been released of those taken or those that have been let go. Six of those abducted are from Shelby — a mother and her five children, ages 6 through adult, and all are members of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church located 2883 N. 56th Ave. in Hart. Her husband, the childrens’ father, also traveled with them to Haiti, however, he was back at the missionary camp writing a sermon when his family was kidnapped.

