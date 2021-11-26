Review: South Park: Post Covid

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Shatter Squad finally does an escape room and Ray is unsure about his role in the group. I guess this is going to be the Ray focused episode? Though on the established spectrum of “throwaway gag that goes on too long” to “actually an episode”, this leans more towards the former than the latter. It’s just a scenario to throw the characters into (with Phase and East being merged for once, though with it making literally zero difference in the situation) and it’s hypothetically a funny situation, since real life Escape Rooms force us to be in a room with people while trying to solve puzzles which can be funny, and so if you put characters with clearly defined personalities and roles in there, the comedy should write itself. But the room itself seems to be deliberately made boring and difficult for the joke of calling it boring and difficult, and then works in Ray’s feelings of inadequacy that are just for a few jokes and then…the episode just wraps up without doing anything with that. Like I guess he feels out of place as the tech guy when everyone else is more physical? And he brought them to the Escape Room to…see how he contributes to the team? Or have some friend bonding time? Whatever it was, it gets shoved aside to finish the episode without actually approaching it.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO