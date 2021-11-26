Review: South Park: Post Covid

In my long forgotten youth, I remember Tom and Jerry being frequently aired on Cartoon Network as they slowly built up their original programming. While I don’t recall necessarily laughing all that much at the iconic misadventures of this cat and mouse duo, I can say that they definitely stuck in my mind for a while, and I assume the same of many others in my generation considering all the memes that have spawned from those classic episodes. From there spawned several direct to video movies that also played a lot on Cartoon Network, along with a recently panned live action movie that involved Scarlet Johansson’s husband Colin Jost. Suffice it to say that Tom and Jerry have manage to do alright for themselves in the decades since their heyday, and now have a new series on HBO Max set in New York, possibly to tie-in with the new movie. This is the second season of this, but I haven’t seen the first and I probably don’t need to, though I did just go to New York for the first time so maybe I can judge it on that.
