This is how astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving in space

Chris Hadfield was the first Canadian to walk in space, became commander of the International Space Station, and became a viral sensation after covering Bowie like no one else. He speaks to the Guardian’s science editor, Ian Sample, about life as an astronaut, the new race to the moon and his new novel, The Apollo Murders.
NASA astronaut Victor Glover, the first black astronaut to arrive at the space station for a long-term stay, launched to the International Space Station, at a time where many were forced to isolate due to the pandemic, and returned to a world where vaccines had begun rolling out. After spending...
European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet has returned to Earth after a 200-day stint on the International Space Station (ISS) and has begun sharing some of the nearly quarter of a million photos he captured while in orbit. Pesquet has been a boon for those who enjoy photography and...
I know. I know. This post starts out sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel or a horror flick franchise. But alas, the chances are very good that you have been in the company of the terrifying dolls referenced here, as they are the ones inside the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disney World.
This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
Hey, quick question: when was the last time you thought to yourself, I could sure use a getaway right about now, and I feel like checking in to a hotel themed in metal and brass and industry? No? What, only the “I could use a getaway right now” part? Okay, fair. But now, after reading this, […]
The post This Is The Most Unique Hotel In Indiana And You’ll Definitely Want To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
A 23-year-old from southeast Michigan went viral on social media last year after sharing how his crafty mom made the most of her investment in the braces he had as a teen. Austin, who goes by @austin9943 on TikTok, left netizens quite impressed with his mom's resourcefulness and creativity. He revealed that she'd turned the old metal brackets into Christmas ornaments in memory of him finally removing it and—most importantly—the $6000 she spent on them. In a video that has been viewed over 1.9 million times since the time it was posted, Austin shared the embarrassing story behind the now-family heirloom.
The holiday season has officially arrived, and it’s safe to say that we are very excited! As the air gets chilly, so many exciting events start up to help stave off that chill and let us enjoy this gorgeous time of year. If keeping warm is of particular importance to you, you might want to enjoy the holiday lights with a drive through experience like this one. You can even bring along a hot chocolate and some blankets to make it an extra cozy adventure.
Emily McNeill, a content creator in Ireland, had a brilliant idea for keeping the memory of her four cherished grandparents with her forever: with a tattoo. Not just any tattoo, either. This one would be designed by the grandparents themselves. All four of them. They just wouldn’t know it.
Disney princesses are a magical thing, sometimes most of all for the princesses themselves. Amber Shaddock Roberts used to visit Disneyland every year as a child. And from ages 2 to 15, she stopped to say hello and take pictures with the woman who was dressed as Snow White.
Cocoon Collective is all about providing safe spaces and advocacy for queer teens and young adults in Northwest Arkansas. They are hosting a very special Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 25. Watch as Founder & Executive Director Sadie Stratton joins Good Day NWA with details on their inaugural Queer Thanksgiving.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Show a host your appreciation with these gifts When you attend a party or gathering, it’s customary to give the host a gift to show your gratitude. Popular gifts include wine, flowers and gourmet chocolates, but they’re not the only options. Choosing the ideal gift […]
“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” is a multicolor holiday experience at the heart of Medinah Temple. Get your tickets for this jolly pop-up now open in Chicago!. Experience a holiday season like no other at this illuminated Christmas pop-up experience. Among the twinkling LED tunnels of the historic Medinah Temple, discover large infinity mirror ice caves, immersive projection mapping, and seasonal art installations. This December, we’re getting a kaleidoscopic Christmas!
Black-eyed peas made its way over to the states during the Middle Passage where West African slaves were then forced to cultivate rice and beans on the same plantations that would enslave them for centuries
LAURINBURG — The deadline to sign up for the second annual “Great Christmas Light Contest” has been extended to Friday. The ‘Tis the Season and Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event will give the grand prize winner $500. “We decided to extend the applications so that more people...
(WGHP) — Holidays can be hectic. That means sometimes you put your health on the backburner. We have some ideas for boosting immunity, easing anxiety and increasing energy this holiday season on Mommy Matters. We also have a few fabulous recipes for you to try, as Laura Buxenbaum, a registered dietician with the Dairy Alliance, […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The East Cullman Baptist Association is preparing to hold their annual Christmas Backpacks Mission Project for the 2021 holiday season. This is a donation event designed to provide children in Cullman County with toys, clothes, food and hygiene products, while also sharing the Christmas Story across the community.
The zippered backpacks and packed gifts should be NEW items and should each include a copy of the Christmas Story, which are available for pickup at the ECBA Ministry Resource Center. The following is a list of suggested items to be included in the backpacks:
Toys (at least 1 item)...
Comments / 0