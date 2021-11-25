ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This is how astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving in space

Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is how astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving in...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Astronaut Chris Hadfield on life in space – podcast

Chris Hadfield was the first Canadian to walk in space, became commander of the International Space Station, and became a viral sensation after covering Bowie like no one else. He speaks to the Guardian’s science editor, Ian Sample, about life as an astronaut, the new race to the moon and his new novel, The Apollo Murders.
ASTRONOMY
petapixel.com

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Shot a Quarter Million Photos from Space

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet has returned to Earth after a 200-day stint on the International Space Station (ISS) and has begun sharing some of the nearly quarter of a million photos he captured while in orbit. Pesquet has been a boon for those who enjoy photography and...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronauts#Thanksgiving#A Little Bit
disneydining.com

Not a joke and kinda horrifying: Dolls in ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction have to have routine haircuts because their hair keeps growing

I know. I know. This post starts out sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel or a horror flick franchise. But alas, the chances are very good that you have been in the company of the terrifying dolls referenced here, as they are the ones inside the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disney World.
LIFESTYLE
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Only In Indiana

This Is The Most Unique Hotel In Indiana And You’ll Definitely Want To Visit

Hey, quick question: when was the last time you thought to yourself, I could sure use a getaway right about now, and I feel like checking in to a hotel themed in metal and brass and industry? No? What, only the “I could use a getaway right now” part? Okay, fair. But now, after reading this, […] The post This Is The Most Unique Hotel In Indiana And You’ll Definitely Want To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Mom turns son's braces into a Christmas ornament and we're absolutely here for it

A 23-year-old from southeast Michigan went viral on social media last year after sharing how his crafty mom made the most of her investment in the braces he had as a teen. Austin, who goes by @austin9943 on TikTok, left netizens quite impressed with his mom's resourcefulness and creativity. He revealed that she'd turned the old metal brackets into Christmas ornaments in memory of him finally removing it and—most importantly—the $6000 she spent on them. In a video that has been viewed over 1.9 million times since the time it was posted, Austin shared the embarrassing story behind the now-family heirloom.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Only In Rhode Island

This Mile Long Drive-By Christmas Lights Display In Rhode Island Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

The holiday season has officially arrived, and it’s safe to say that we are very excited! As the air gets chilly, so many exciting events start up to help stave off that chill and let us enjoy this gorgeous time of year. If keeping warm is of particular importance to you, you might want to enjoy the holiday lights with a drive through experience like this one. You can even bring along a hot chocolate and some blankets to make it an extra cozy adventure.
POLITICS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Invited to a holiday party this year? Don’t forget to bring one of these great host gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Show a host your appreciation with these gifts When you attend a party or gathering, it’s customary to give the host a gift to show your gratitude. Popular gifts include wine, flowers and gourmet chocolates, but they’re not the only options. Choosing the ideal gift […]
LIFESTYLE
Secret Chicago

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” Is Finally Open In Chicago’s Medinah Temple

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” is a multicolor holiday experience at the heart of Medinah Temple. Get your tickets for this jolly pop-up now open in Chicago!. Experience a holiday season like no other at this illuminated Christmas pop-up experience. Among the twinkling LED tunnels of the historic Medinah Temple, discover large infinity mirror ice caves, immersive projection mapping, and seasonal art installations. This December, we’re getting a kaleidoscopic Christmas!
CHICAGO, IL
FOX8 News

Hectic holidays? Don’t forget to eat well!

(WGHP) — Holidays can be hectic. That means sometimes you put your health on the backburner. We have some ideas for boosting immunity, easing anxiety and increasing energy this holiday season on Mommy Matters. We also have a few fabulous recipes for you to try, as Laura Buxenbaum, a registered dietician with the Dairy Alliance, […]
RECIPES
The Cullman Tribune

East Cullman Baptist Association collecting backpacks for Christmas donation event Dec. 8-9

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The East Cullman Baptist Association is preparing to hold their annual Christmas Backpacks Mission Project for the 2021 holiday season. This is a donation event designed to provide children in Cullman County with toys, clothes, food and hygiene products, while also sharing the Christmas Story across the community. The zippered backpacks and packed gifts should be NEW items and should each include a copy of the Christmas Story, which are available for pickup at the ECBA Ministry Resource Center. The following is a list of suggested items to be included in the backpacks: Toys (at least 1 item)...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy