When World Rugby announced that eligibility laws would be changing this week I found myself joking that I’m actually available to play for Nigeria now. Joking because it’s just a little bit too late in the day for me – I’m not sure I’d be selected! – but it got me thinking whether there is something I can do to help grow and develop the sport in a country I have huge affection for, the place where it all started for me.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO