In Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles got lucky. The Denver Broncos were without their starting left and right tackles, their offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, was away from the team on the inactive COVID-list, and, most advantageously of all, Teddy Bridgewater opted against tackling Darius Slay in his huge touchdown return, which really wasn’t the play of the game, but certainly made more than a few fans in the Mile High City cheese whiz’d off.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO