Packers photo 11-25

Beating the Packers is always special. If I’m not mistaken, Joe Johnson (the creator of Purple PTSD) used to say that even in bad seasons, he wanted Minnesota to go 2-14 (or 2-15, as the case may be). Sometimes awful seasons are necessary, but getting two wins against the Packers is always the goal. It’s even more special when it appears to get the year back on track. A Vikings victory in their Week 11 match up against the Packers would indeed be reason to get excited. What are the implications of them pulling off the upset at home?

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO