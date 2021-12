Listen to “Nazem Kadri Redemption Tour” on Spreaker. The Avalanche won their third straight game for the first time all season led by another three-point effort from Nazem Kadri. Aarif and JJ break down the special team’s dominance, particularly the power play, before getting into the frustrations that led to a number of calls against Vancouver. The guys then highlight Kadri’s recent stretch of excellence and how he’s having one of the best seasons of his career. They also chat about Darcy Kuemper’s consistency and preview the upcoming matchup at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO