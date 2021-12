LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A local family was shocked when strangers showed up on their doorstep claiming that they had rented their home on Airbnb even though the homeowner had never listed it. The listing called the home a “modern masterpiece,” and the entire villa was up for rent for just $450 a night on Airbnb’s website. Jeff Branch owns the house, which is nestled up against the Santa Monica Mountains. He, his wife and children moved in four months ago. Earlier this month, the family went out of town, though they left a pet sitter to watch the house. “…and she text...

