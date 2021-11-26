ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Moderna Edges Pfizer in Study of Five COVID Vaccines

Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moderna Inc. and Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines both edged the version from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in effectiveness in a large-scale study of five different immunization shots conducted by Hungarian researchers. Moderna’s vaccine was 88.7% effective in protecting against coronavirus infection and 93.6% effective against COVID-related...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Moderna could be sued over vaccines as court upholds Arbutus patents

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) could face a patent infringement lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine after a federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected its challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS.O). Arbutus shares nearly doubled following the ruling, up 95% at $6.25. Moderna shares were off...
INDUSTRY
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pfizer Inc#Moderna Edges Pfizer#The Moderna Inc#Hungarian#Central European
The Independent

Covid news – live: Omicron data expected ‘in days’ as UK buys millions more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Scientists are imminently expecting data relating to how transmissible the omicron variant of Covid is, according to the World Health Organisation.Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the agency’s Covid-19 technical lead, told a press briefing on Wednesday it is still “very early days” in terms of understanding the new variant, but insisted information is coming in all the time.“We expect to [know] more on transmission within days, not necessarily weeks, but in days,” she said, while stressing the need for “all countries” around the world – of which 23 have so far reported cases of omicron – to continue encouraging their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

COVID-19 protection wanes 90 days after second Pfizer vaccine

Researchers investigated whether COVID-19 immunity wanes after receiving a second Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine dose. They found that the more time elapses following the second vaccine dose, the more likely individuals are to contract a SARS-CoV-2 infection. While their results may warrant booster vaccines for immunocompromised individuals, they caution that further...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax and Pfizer Are Trouncing the Market Today

On yet more worrying news about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the fortunes of coronavirus stocks were mixed on Tuesday. Some of the ones doing particularly well in midafternoon trading were Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), up nearly 7%, and bellwether Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with a 2.4% gain. In contrast the co-developer of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
scitechdaily.com

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Remains Very Effective 5 Months After 2nd Dose

Kaiser Permanente study shows Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is 87% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection, and more than 95% effective in preventing severe COVID-19. Kaiser Permanente research in Southern California published November 25, 2021, in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas confirmed high Moderna COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness up to 5 months after the second dose. Effectiveness was 87% against COVID-19 infection, 96% against COVID-19 hospitalization, and 98% against COVID-19 death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Motley Fool

Is This Latecomer a Better Buy Than Moderna and Pfizer?

But there’s room for a latecomer with a different technology. Share price catalysts include regulatory decisions and reports of real-world performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
harvardmagazine.com

Against Delta, Moderna Edges Pfizer, but Omicron Looms

A large-scale study comparing the efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 finds that Moderna’s vaccine is slightly more effective at preventing a range of outcomes, including infection, COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, admission to intensive care, and death. The study, published online December 1 by the New England Journal of Medicine, analyzed outcomes for about 440,000 vaccinated U.S. veterans, half of whom received Pfizer’s vaccine, and half of whom received Moderna’s, between January 4 and May 14, 2021. In these demographically and clinically matched groups, recipients of the Pfizer shot had an estimated 27 percent higher risk of documented SARS-CoV-2 infection and 70 percent higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization during a 24-week follow-up period when the Alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2 was predominant. During a subsequent 12-week period when the Delta variant was predominant, the risk of documented infection was also slightly higher in the Pfizer group (rarer outcomes, such as hospitalization and death, could not be assessed in this shorter timeframe because there were too few of them).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Crain's Detroit Business

Pfizer seeks U.S. clearance for COVID boosters for older teens

Pfizer Inc.'s chief executive said the company has asked the U.S. to allow Covid-19 booster shots for people age 16-17, a move that would expand access to additional doses amid worry about the new omicron virus variant. Albert Bourla said in a tweet Tuesday that the company asked the Food...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy