11 Best Smart Water Bottles In 2021

So, you’ve got to the stage where you need to potty train your toddler, and like most of us, you’re probably unsure of where to start. While every child reaches this point at different stages (some take a few days while others take a few weeks), the right potty is essential.We asked Grace Tindall, founder of Scandiborn, for her best advice on choosing a potty. “Potty training can be a stressful experience for some but having the right kind of potty for your child will mean toilet training can be a breeze,” she says. “There are really three types of...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO