Following Syracuse's 31-14 loss to Pittsburgh, here are five takeaways that more geared towards thoughts on the season overall and the direction of the program. First, Sean Tucker is a flat out stud. Syracuse needs to do whatever it can to keep him in Orange. Having him go to the NFL and have "Syracuse" next to his name in bios and on television when they announce starters and when people play Madden is all important exposure for the program. Second, Garrett Shrader gave Syracuse a spark. Even though he did not play well in two of the last three games, he still sparked an offense that was racking up over 400 yards and 30+ points for several weeks. The offensive line showed improvement. The defense took major strides as well. Syracuse was more competitive this season compared to last. There were positives to take away from the 2021 campaign.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO