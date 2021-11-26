Rain for Saturday night

It will be a mild, if not warm finish to the workweek. Rain chances will steadily ramp up as we move through the weekend and into next week. A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from midnight tonight to 10 am Thursday for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, except St. Mary Parish. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less could create difficult driving conditions. Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

