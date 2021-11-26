ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

High oil prices could chill Japan’s traditional public baths

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t manage to kill off Dai-ni Takara-yu, a traditional Japanese public bath on a Tokyo back street where neighbours have soaked their cares away since 1949. But for third-generation owner Tokuji Ito, high oil prices are the next test. With the coldest months...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

U.S. could change timing of oil stockpile release if prices drop -official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration could adjust the timing of its planned release of strategic crude oil stockpiles if global energy prices drop substantially, U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told Reuters on Wednesday. Turk, speaking in a video interview for the Reuters Next conference https://reutersevents.com/events/next to be broadcast later...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
froggyweb.com

India Nov trade deficit at record $23.27 billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India posted a record merchandise trade deficit of $23.27 billion in November compared with $10.19 billion a year ago, preliminary data released by the government showed on Wednesday. India’s merchandise exports rose to $29.88 billion for the month from $23.62 billion in the same period last...
ECONOMY
froggyweb.com

Canadian factory sector defies supply constraints as output climbs

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower but still robust pace in November as production accelerated in spite of severe supply bottlenecks, data showed on Wednesday. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally adjusted 57.2 in November from 57.7 in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Oil#Tokyo#Reuters#Dai Ni Takara Yu#Japanese
froggyweb.com

Japan to expand travel ban to some foreigners with resident status

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Wednesday said it would expand its travel ban on foreigners entering the nation, preventing those with resident status from 10 African nations including South Africa from entering the country “for the time being.”. On Monday, Japan took some of the strictest steps globally by closing...
TRAVEL
froggyweb.com

Auto executives expect EVs will own half of U.S., China markets by 2030 – survey

DETROIT (Reuters) – Auto industry executives expect electric vehicles will make up just over half of new vehicle sales in the United States and China by 2030, and could do so without receiving government subsidies, according to a new survey by accounting and consulting firm KPMG. But combustion vehicles, including...
ECONOMY
matadornetwork.com

Japan’s latest stunning public toilets are inspired by Mount Fuji

The now famous transparent public toilets designed by Shiberu ban that opened in Tokyo in August 2020 let the world in on a little secret: Japan’s public toilets are some of the prettiest in the world. And the country’s latest public facility, located in Oath Hill Park in Oyama Town, makes sure Japan keeps its reputation intact.
ASIA
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
neworleanssun.com

Japan's Traditional Shopping Arcades Struggle to Remain Relevant

Most businesses across the world are fading in the hands of innovation. According to market research company Euromonitor, online commerce is said to become the largest retail platform in the world. The continuous growth of technology is accelerating the expansion of the market. In addition, the development of artificial intelligence is making e-commerce strive more. It allows putting in place virtual assistance and personalized recommendations for customers. As e-commerce is changing the global economy, this has made Japan's traditional. Shopping to struggle.
RETAIL
CNBC

U.S. expected to unveil emergency oil release in bid to fight high prices

The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday, a Biden administration source said. The move is designed to tame soaring energy prices after the OPEC producer group and its allies rebuffed repeated requests from Washington and other consumer nations to pump more quickly.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Japan’s Matsuno: No plan fixed yet for release from oil reserve

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, they have “no plan fixed yet for release from oil reserve.”. He added that “Japan continues to pay attention to the global energy market trends impact upon the economy.”. Last Thursday, Matsuno said that his government “will continue to watch the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude oil price outlook as Japan considers strategic plan

Crude oil price is trading below $80, which has been a steady support level for over a month. An execution of the US and Japan's plan may increase supply thus lowering prices. The new COVID-19 wave in Europe is dampening the demand outlook. Crude oil price is trading below the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Japan mulls releasing oil reserves to respond to increasing prices: Reports

Tokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government is considering to release crude oil reserves to curb the oil prices growth, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Saturday, citing sources. Previously, Japan resorted to this measure only in case of natural calamities or disruptions in overseas supplies caused by unstable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

An Inflationary Case For High Oil Prices

Recent news is filled with the claim that high oil and thus gasoline prices are a leading cause of inflation and must be brought down. Oil prices have seen a recent pullback, as politicians and media across the globe have painted the recent rise in prices as the leading cause of the highest inflation the world has seen in decades, and pushing for strategic reserve withdrawals and increased production to combat it. Investigating the actual data, it's clear that prices remain well below historical averages when adjusted for inflation. Coupled with recovered demand, lagging supply, falling storage, and increased input costs to the Oil Industry, it is clear that the recent pullback is a buying opportunity, as prices will have to increase in order to incentivize investments to ramp supply. The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO) is one way to take advantage of the recent dip.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy