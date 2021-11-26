High oil prices could chill Japan’s traditional public baths

Recent news is filled with the claim that high oil and thus gasoline prices are a leading cause of inflation and must be brought down. Oil prices have seen a recent pullback, as politicians and media across the globe have painted the recent rise in prices as the leading cause of the highest inflation the world has seen in decades, and pushing for strategic reserve withdrawals and increased production to combat it. Investigating the actual data, it's clear that prices remain well below historical averages when adjusted for inflation. Coupled with recovered demand, lagging supply, falling storage, and increased input costs to the Oil Industry, it is clear that the recent pullback is a buying opportunity, as prices will have to increase in order to incentivize investments to ramp supply. The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO) is one way to take advantage of the recent dip.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO