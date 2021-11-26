ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

High oil prices could chill Japan’s traditional public baths

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t manage to kill off Dai-ni Takara-yu, a traditional Japanese public bath on a Tokyo back street where neighbours have soaked their cares away since 1949. But for third-generation owner Tokuji Ito, high oil prices are the next test. With the coldest months...

