1. Style your bathroom with Dollar Spot finds.

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
Our list of timeless fashion outfits includes leggings as a must-have essential. It is a definite thing that your wardrobe should almost always prioritize comfort. But the fashion industry doesn’t revolve around only comfort. Both style and comfort are necessary to some extent. This time, style your comfort with fashion. In other words, style leggings into your layered looks.
Kaare Sola’s experience as a commercial interior designer means her work shows up in corporations in cities like Seattle and Denver, Colorado. But she’d much rather live in a small town. When she and her partner Cody Olsen moved from Skykomish to the Methow Valley earlier this year, she needed...
Whether you’re starting on a bathroom reno or looking to refresh your current space, installing a new bathroom mirror can have an outsized impact. “Most people don’t think about design when it comes to choosing a bathroom mirror, but this is arguably the most important piece of decor in a bathroom,” says Hillary Levy, interior designer at the New York-based company Lisa Kaye Designs. “The bathroom mirror can be both a functional piece of storage but also your bathroom centerpiece.” This guide outlines the many choices available and how to choose the one that suits your needs.
One of the reasons choosing tiles for your bathroom can be so tricky is that there are many options, but not all of them will still look current in a few years. The most important factors to consider are the size of your bathroom, your preferred colors, and what installation pattern you want.
(BPT) - The bathroom tends to be the easiest space in the home to clean, spruce up or decorate. Buying the perfect shower curtain is way less frustrating than choosing the right couch or countertop. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Admit it, we all love to sing in the shower. Now you can do it with music playing anywhere in the bathroom with this Atomi showerhead with a magnetic Bluetooth speaker, and starting Nov. 22, it’s 50% off. atomi 4.9” White Showerhead With Removable, Magnetic Bluetooth Speaker. atomi. walmart.com. $25.00.
Make sure you get some cleaning done today- starting with your bathroom! Also, name your computer tomorrow- and tell us what you named it in the comments! The GDS Holiday Gift Guide continues next week, we can’t wait to show you!
Slipping into a well-made bed is a reward at the end of a long day. But many of us give more thought to constructing a great sandwich than to layering the right components for a bed that is comfy and cozy, that looks stylish and inviting — and that doesn’t have the sheets all scrunched up at the bottom.
Most sellers these days know that they need to spruce up their home and possibly rearrange the furniture to highlight its best points for buyers. While the kitchen, living areas and bedrooms often get plenty of attention, it’s important to make your bathroom look as appealing as possible, too. “When...
Cheer is definitely one of the first words that come to mind when we look at Ashley Wilson‘s interiors. With her creative DIYs and palette of rainbow pastels, this home decor blogger fills every room with energy and joy. So naturally, we couldn’t wait to see what she could do for the holidays.
If you’re thinking of renovating your home, the bathroom is likely the last room you consider. Why? With small spaces, it can feel like there’s not much to add on or improve. With a few simple changes, however, like a fresh coat of paint, you can transform your bathrooms and freshen up the space.
To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which spa gift set is best? If you’re looking for a gift that’s both luxurious and practical, consider a spa gift set. Often sold in the form of a basket, these gifts come with an assortment of relaxing or decadent items in a decorative package. Whether […]
If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has new Holiday Best Deals offers this week including Disney toys and kids' clothing, hair tools, oral care, headphones, daily deals and more!. See all the deals at Target.com HERE!. * Pyrex...
Sherri McMullen spent 15 years as a buyer, using her position to support designers of color and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusivity in the fashion world. Staying true to that mission, McMullen opened her namesake concept shop in Oakland in 2007, featuring both emerging and established designers like Khaite, Christopher John Rogers, Rachel Comey, Proenza Schouler, and more.
Comments / 0