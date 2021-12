Celebrate “Grinchmas” with us on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 10 a.m. in the library meeting room. A ticket to Whoville is required for anyone older than little Cindy Lou Who (who was no more than 2) and can be picked up at the library, or call or email us to reserve spots. We will have hot cocoa and cookies, fun crafts and games for kids. There will be a reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and there may even be an appearance by the Grinch himself. Attendance is limited, so get your tickets early.

FESTIVAL ・ 8 DAYS AGO