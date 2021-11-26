ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

High oil prices could chill Japan’s traditional public baths

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t manage to kill off Dai-ni Takara-yu, a traditional Japanese public bath on a Tokyo back street where neighbours have soaked their cares away since 1949. But for third-generation owner Tokuji Ito, high oil prices are the next test. With the coldest months...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

U.S. could change timing of oil stockpile release if prices drop -official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration could adjust the timing of its planned release of strategic crude oil stockpiles if global energy prices drop substantially, U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told Reuters on Wednesday. Turk, speaking in a video interview for the Reuters Next conference https://reutersevents.com/events/next to be broadcast later...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101.9 KELO-FM

Asian factories shake off supply headaches but Omicron presents new risks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian factory activity grew in November as crippling supply bottlenecks eased, but rising input costs and renewed weakness in China dampened the region’s prospects for an early, sustained recovery from pandemic paralysis. The newly detected Omicron coronavirus variant has emerged as a fresh worry for the region’s...
WORLD
101.9 KELO-FM

Filipino artist fears longer struggle as COVID variant stalls tourism pickup

BORACAY, Philippines (Reuters) – Struggling Filipino artist Alberto Nunez was looking for a change in fortunes this week, until news broke of a new COVID-19 variant, which scuppered government plans to loosen restrictions and dashed his hopes for a long-awaited boost in business. The Philippines on Sunday backed out of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Oil#Tokyo#Reuters#Dai Ni Takara Yu#Japanese
101.9 KELO-FM

Japan’s Oct output rises for first time in 4 months as supply constraints ease

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s industrial output rose in October for the first time in four months, but the slower-than-expected pace underscored the lingering impact of global supply chain disruptions. The data suggested Japan’s tepid recovery from the impact of the pandemic may last a while longer due to ongoing risks...
BUSINESS
101.9 KELO-FM

South Korea factory output falls at fastest pace since May 2020 on auto chip shortage

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory output in October shrank at its sharpest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years, government data showed on Tuesday, as global chip shortages continued to weigh on car production. Industrial output last month unexpectedly fell by a seasonally adjusted 3.0% month-on-month, Statistics Korea data showed, following...
RETAIL
101.9 KELO-FM

Hong Kong expands travel curbs on Omicron fears, Australia reports 5 cases

HONG KONG/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Hong Kong expanded a ban on entry for non-residents from several countries as global health authorities raced to curb a potential outbreak of the Omicron virus, while Australia’s cabinet will review on Tuesday containment steps after five tested positive. Singapore’s health ministry said two travellers from...
TRAVEL
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
baltimorenews.net

Japan's Traditional Shopping Arcades Struggle to Remain Relevant

Most businesses across the world are fading in the hands of innovation. According to market research company Euromonitor, online commerce is said to become the largest retail platform in the world. The continuous growth of technology is accelerating the expansion of the market. In addition, the development of artificial intelligence is making e-commerce strive more. It allows putting in place virtual assistance and personalized recommendations for customers. As e-commerce is changing the global economy, this has made Japan's traditional. Shopping to struggle.
RETAIL
104.1 WIKY

U.S. set to unveil emergency oil release in bid to fight high prices

(Reuters) – The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday as part of a plan it hashed out with major Asian energy consumers to lower energy prices, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said. The move is designed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices settle up 1% on reports OPEC+ could reassess output

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, rebounding from recent losses, on reports that OPEC+ could adjust plans to raise oil production if large consuming countries release crude from their reserves or if the coronavirus pandemic dampens demand. Brent crude futures rose 81 cents, or 1%,...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Japan’s Matsuno: No plan fixed yet for release from oil reserve

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, they have “no plan fixed yet for release from oil reserve.”. He added that “Japan continues to pay attention to the global energy market trends impact upon the economy.”. Last Thursday, Matsuno said that his government “will continue to watch the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude oil price outlook as Japan considers strategic plan

Crude oil price is trading below $80, which has been a steady support level for over a month. An execution of the US and Japan's plan may increase supply thus lowering prices. The new COVID-19 wave in Europe is dampening the demand outlook. Crude oil price is trading below the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Japan mulls releasing oil reserves to respond to increasing prices: Reports

Tokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government is considering to release crude oil reserves to curb the oil prices growth, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Saturday, citing sources. Previously, Japan resorted to this measure only in case of natural calamities or disruptions in overseas supplies caused by unstable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

An Inflationary Case For High Oil Prices

Recent news is filled with the claim that high oil and thus gasoline prices are a leading cause of inflation and must be brought down. Oil prices have seen a recent pullback, as politicians and media across the globe have painted the recent rise in prices as the leading cause of the highest inflation the world has seen in decades, and pushing for strategic reserve withdrawals and increased production to combat it. Investigating the actual data, it's clear that prices remain well below historical averages when adjusted for inflation. Coupled with recovered demand, lagging supply, falling storage, and increased input costs to the Oil Industry, it is clear that the recent pullback is a buying opportunity, as prices will have to increase in order to incentivize investments to ramp supply. The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO) is one way to take advantage of the recent dip.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy