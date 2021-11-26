ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

S Korea expands state oil reserve capacity but backwardation bodes ill for new stocks

By Gawoon Philip Vahn
spglobal.com
 6 days ago

New underground storage facility adds 10 mil barrels capacity. Private sector advises to wait for oil prices to cool before adding new stocks. Refiners say SPR should be used in state emergency cases only. South Korea recently increased its state crude oil reserve capacity to nearly 150 million barrels...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Reserves#S Korea#Oil Refining#Spr#Korea National Oil Corp#Knoc#The Energy Ministry
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil to boost spending on greenhouse gas reduction projects to $15 billion through 2027

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday that it has finalized its corporate plans to 2027, including increased spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years. The company said it also plans to maintain "disciplined capital investments," keeping that in the range of $20 billion to $25 billion per year through 2027. "The support the corporate strategy of continued structural cost savings, investment in low-cost-of-supply and lower-emission products, and further portfolio high-grading, positioning the company to double earnings and cash flow by 2027 versus 2019," the oil giant stated. The stock rose 2.1% in premarket trading, and crude oil futures bounced 4.7% off Tuesday's 3-month closing low. Exxon Mobil's stock has rallied 45.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has run up 44.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 21.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

ADNOC's national reserves rise 4 bln stock tank barrels

CAIRO Dec 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Wednesday an increase in national reserves of 4 billion stock tank barrels (stb) of oil and 16 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas, the company said. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Moahmmed bin Zayed chaired...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
spglobal.com

Banks seek to keep employees happy in Hong Kong via quarantine support plan

Major American banks have announced they will share a chunk of the hefty hotel charges their employees pay while quarantining on their return to Hong Kong, underscoring the city's importance as a major financial hub. Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will reimburse up...
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

FEATURE: Winter weather in sharp focus as European gas stocks dip below 70%

With the European gas market remaining tight and prices still at sustained highs, the outlook for the weather this winter across the continent -- and its potential impact on demand -- continues to be closely watched. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. A very...
ENVIRONMENT
spglobal.com

Crude oil prices find support, volatility persists

1215 GMT: Crude oil futures recovered some of the previous day's losses during London trading Dec. 1 as the Brent contract rolled over to February. However, heightened volatility remained the key theme amid omicron-related developments and before the OPEC+ meeting Dec. 2. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: News emerges on closures in Asia-Pacific

Refinery closures remained in the spotlight in the Asia-Pacific region with news emerging on New Zealand's Marsden Point's transition to a terminal and the temporary closures of the only refinery in Sri Lanka. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. ** New Zealand's Refining NZ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

IRAQ DATA: Federal oil exports rise 5% in Nov amid higher OPEC+ quota

Federal exports reach 3.272 mil b/d in Nov vs 3.120 mil b/d in Oct. OPEC+ set to meet Dec. 1-2 to decide on next course of action. Iraq's federal oil exports, excluding flows from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, in November rose 5% month on month, the ministry said on Dec. 1, amid a higher OPEC+ quota.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

EU gas market decarbonization package to set out hydrogen market design rules: Simson

The EU's forthcoming hydrogen and gas market decarbonization package, due Dec. 14, will set out the market design for hydrogen, access to pipelines, infrastructure development and clear carbon intensity certification, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said Dec. 1. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

'New global energy economy' emerging as IEA ups clean power forecasts

Despite rising panel prices, the IEA said solar capacity additions are set to grow 17%, or 160 GW, this year. The EU and China are among the key markets raising ambitions. 2021 is set to be another record year for renewable energy installations, with 290 GW of new capacity expected to be built globally, the International Energy Agency said Dec. 1 in its annual Renewables Market Report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

RWE secures concession for 1 GW Thor wind farm off Danish coast

German utility RWE has secured the concession for the 1 GW Thor offshore wind farm in Denmark, it said Dec. 1. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The Danish Energy Agency had to draw lots to identify the winner of the tender to build the North...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy