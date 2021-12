KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Coming off a 10-2 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday, the Tri-City Storm were right back in action on Saturday against the same foe. Riding a six-game winning streak and sitting atop the division with a 12-2 record, the Storm had plenty to play for. Saturday’s game was much more defensive than Friday, but Tri-City still slipped two goals by and goaltender Arsenii Sergeev kept a clean sheet for a 2-0 win.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO