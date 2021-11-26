ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe’s Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday tree is towering over the main square in this central German city. The chestnuts and sugared almonds are roasted, and kids are clambering aboard the merry-go-round just like they did before the pandemic. But a surge in coronavirus infections has left an uneasy feeling hanging over Frankfurt’s Christmas...

Some 65,371 newly confirmed cases were reported in a single day. The head of Germany’s disease control agency has warned that the country faces a “really terrible Christmas” unless steps are taken to counter the sharp rise in coronavirus infections. German politicians are debating measures that would replace the nationwide...
In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Europe, urging the public to get vaccinated. Following the recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the COVID-19 booster programme is being extended to include people aged 40-49 years, and the Government is also making second doses available to all 16- and 17-year-olds from 12 weeks after their first dose. The PM also paid tribute to the emergency services of Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which was involved in a terrorist attack on Sunday, November 14. Since the attack, there has been a call for the NHS to review its security arrangements.
In a worst-case scenario, the pandemic could cause a further 300,000 deaths if anti-contagion policies are lifted and people revert to their old habits. You have full access to this article via your institution. The COVID-19 pandemic could cost an extra 300,000 lives in Europe, according to a study of...
The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
(Nov 22): Australian shares fell on Monday to their lowest in over a week, as energy stocks dropped after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Europe stoked demand fears and hit risk appetite. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,357.4 by 0040 GMT. The energy index fell 2.1%, tracking...
Today I am taking you to the Sommières region of France where this gorgeous 20 room, 8 bedroom and 8 bathroom castle on over 7 acres is for sale (by Christie’s). Splendid Venetian, neo-Gothic and Renaissance style castle entirely restored by a decorator of approximately 800m2 plus 250m2 of fitted out annexes, near AUBAIS in the Gard. Beautiful reception rooms, each room has its private bathroom. Located between Nîmes and Montpellier, in a 3HA park with olive grove, fountains, ponds, beautiful French garden, swimming pool, large workshop, cellar and chapel. Lots of charm. The castle is listed as a historical monument. The renovation is carried out with great care by craftsmen and artists. (Woodwork, floor tiles, paintings, etc.). The castle is sold fully furnished. You will be conquered by the charm and the authentic atmosphere.
Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
Tourism businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to travel in an effort to contain the omicron variant. From shopping districts in Japan and tour guides in the Holy...
When the bellman at the new Bulgari Hotel in Paris brought my luggage up at the beginning of a recent stay, he asked me what I thought of the place. After I told him I found it quite stylish, he replied, “It’s Italian style,” and then, without missing a beat, “A blend of French and Italian style.” Such a mélange is at the heart of the company’s efforts to make a meaningful statement in the capital of French luxury; its new hotel here, located on Avenue George V, officially opens on December 2. And while the modernist aesthetic of Bulgari’s other...
SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's tally of people with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 edged higher on Thursday, prompting state governments to bolster domestic border controls as health experts wait to learn more about the dangers posed by the strain. The country's most populous state, New South Wales,...
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after a turbulent day on Wall Street as traders tried to forecast the impact of the coronavirus’s omicron variant. Shanghai and Tokyo fell while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 1.2% on Wednesday after...
As the morning sun finds its way through the mist over Vietnam's terraced rice fields, local farmers lead buffalo into the paddies and pass another day without tourists in their hilly homeland. "We used to get huge numbers of tourists," farmer Lo Thi Loan told AFP. "But this year all the rice fields are empty... due to virus movement restrictions."
The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry summoned Japan's ambassador in Beijing for an "emergency meeting" on Wednesday, after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said neither his country nor the United States could stand by if China attacked Taiwan. Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying called Abe's remarks...
A scheme which allows shoppers at convenience stores to get cashback without having to make a purchase is being expanded rapidly over the next few weeks. Having started as a small trial, it is now available in 900 stores, and will soon be used in 2,000 shops. Shops are increasingly...
The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. Russia then claimed on state television that its new ASAT missiles could obliterate NATO satellites and “blind all...
