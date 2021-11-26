ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Beijing asks ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from US: report

By Jade GAO
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
Ride-hailing giant Didi has been asked to draw up a plan to delist from the United States over data concerns /AFP

Regulators in China have asked ride-hailing giant Didi to draw up a plan to delist from the United States over data concerns, a report said Friday, as Beijing continues its tight scrutiny of domestic tech giants.

Over the past year, several of the country's biggest companies -- including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan -- have been swept up in a regulatory crackdown that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding massive influence on consumers' daily lives.

A mammoth New York debut in June for Didi Chuxing was quickly overshadowed by an investigation by the Chinese cyber watchdog on the grounds of cybersecurity, launched just days after the listing.

Bloomberg reported Friday that Chinese regulators now want Didi's executives to take the company off the New York Stock Exchange over worries about sensitive data leakage, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that privatisation or a share float in Hong Kong are among options.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, which oversees data security, has directed the company to work out the details subject to government approval, the sources said.

The move is a further blow to Didi, which raised $4.4 billion in its New York IPO -- making it the largest US IPO by a Chinese firm since Alibaba in 2014.

The ride-hailing firm has been hit especially hard by the state's clampdown on tech companies, with its service ordered off app stores in July and government agencies launching on-site inspections at its offices over "national security" fears.

Founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei -- a former executive at Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba -- Didi has dominated the local ride-hailing market since it won a costly turf war against US titan Uber in 2016.

The app claims to have more than 15 million drivers and nearly 500 million users, and is often the fastest and easiest way to call a ride in crowded Chinese cities.

Bloomberg added Friday that it was possible the delisting would form part of a raft of punishments for Didi, after it infuriated Chinese officials by ploughing ahead with its US IPO despite pushback from Beijing.

BBC

Hundreds of Taiwanese extradited to China, says report

A new report by a human rights group has found more than 600 Taiwanese arrested overseas have been deported to China in recent years. Safeguard Defenders says the practice was being "used as a tool to undermine Taiwan's sovereignty". Taiwan, which considers itself an independent nation, has long insisted that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Beijing wanted to 'break' Australia -U.S. Indo-Pacific adviser

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China is conducting "dramatic economic warfare" against Australia and has tried to "break" the U.S. ally, contributing to increased anxiety about Beijing in the region, the White House's Indo Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said in a speech to a Sydney think tank on Wednesday. U.S....
WORLD
Fortune

An end to foreign IPOs by Chinese companies? Beijing is planning to close the loophole that let firms like Didi list overseas

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, according to people familiar with the matter, closing a loophole long used by the country’s technology industry to raise capital from overseas investors.
ECONOMY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE China protested Indonesian drilling, military exercises

SYDNEY/JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China told Indonesia to stop drilling for oil and natural gas in maritime territory that both countries regard as their own during a months-long standoff in the South China Sea earlier this year, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The unprecedented demand, which...
ECONOMY
WebProNews

China Will Ban Companies From Going Public Overseas

China is on the verge of closing a loophole, making it illegal for companies to go public overseas. Many Chinese tech companies have used the VIE structure as a loophole to go public on foreign markets. This allows them to raise substantially more capital by tapping into international investors. According...
ECONOMY
AFP

US accuses China of 'economic warfare' against Australia

US President Joe Biden's top Pacific envoy on Wednesday accused China of trying to "drive Australia to its knees" through a barrage of sanctions that amounted to "economic warfare". To drive Australia to its knees," said Campbell, who currently serves as the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator.
WORLD
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
TechCrunch

China banning foreign IPOs would be pretty unsurprising

It’s been a busy year for changes to how the autocratic Chinese government handles its economy. From a larger crackdown on technology firms to new rules regarding youth video game playing, a shellacking of the for-profit edtech sector, and changes to how fintech can operate, watching China from a tech perspective this year has proved hectic.
ECONOMY
Reason.com

China's War on Crypto

In El Salvador, you can now use crypto-currency to pay for your Big Mac. In Kazakhstan and Russia, crypto mining operations have taken off. In China, however, the Communist Party is bent on destroying every form of cryptocurrency except a still-to-be-developed digital yuan that isn't really a cryptocurrency at all.
ECONOMY
pymnts

China to Prohibit Foreign IPOs

China intends to remove a technicality that permitted the country’s tech sector from raising overseas investments by prohibiting companies from making an initial public offering (IPO) on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 1) Bloomberg report. The potential ban is part of a new...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

China's Spark Education withdraws its planned IPO

Spark Education Ltd. said Wednesday it is withdrawing its initial public offering registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission citing current market conditions. "In light of the current capital markets condition, the Company is considering other alternatives and has determined not to proceed at this time with the offering and sale of the securities proposed to be covered by the Registration Statement," the company said in a filing. The Chinese company, which offers K-12 after-school tutoring, had applied for an IPO in July with plans to list on Nasdaq. Shortly after, the Chinese government cracked down on after-school tutoring companies.
EDUCATION
Vice

Why China Is Sticking to Its Tough Zero-COVID Rules

China is committed to keeping its COVID-19 numbers as low as possible with ultra-strict quarantine and contact tracing, which have been credited with saving millions of lives. China managed to almost eliminate local transmissions of the virus in mid-2020. Since then, the country has relied on strict border controls, citywide lockdowns, and compulsory testing to tackle sporadic outbreaks, at a time when most other countries are shifting to living with COVID-19. If you test positive in China, you would immediately be isolated along with your close contacts, and even their close contacts. The residential compound you live in could be sealed as residents are ordered into testing. A list of places you’ve been to would be published online to remind potential contacts to get tested. Concerts and gatherings in your city might be canceled to minimize contagion risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

China Sets Rules to Safeguard Drivers' Rights in Ride-Hailing Industry

BEIJING (Reuters) -China outlined new rules on Tuesday to safeguard the rights of drivers in its giant ride-hailing industry, requiring operators of the services to provide them with social insurance and make their earnings public. In a statement, the transport ministry said ride-hailing companies should improve income distribution mechanisms. It...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Didi Delisting May Hold Silver Lining for IPO Investors

Bad news abounds across the Chinese investment landscape these days, with Didi Global (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report taking its turn on the chopping block last week. “Chinese cybersecurity regulators have told the top brass at ride-hailing market leader Didi Global to prepare plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, according to media reports,” said TheStreet’s Alex Frew McMillan in Real Money. “Such a move, prompted by concerns over data security, would raise questions about the viability of any U.S. listing for a Chinese company that holds personal data on customers.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

China property bond rejig is destined to fail

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Some people thrive on defaults and restructurings, but they’re rarely company bosses. Kaisa (1638.HK) founder and chairman Kwok Ying-shing may be an exception. The Chinese developer, which put its creditors through the wringer six years ago, is asking holders of $400 million in bonds due to be repaid next month to effectively wait another 18 months to help it avoid another restructuring. But they are being offered little reward and will take added risk. It’s hard to see how this deal will avoid the rougher option.
ECONOMY
