D'Angelo Russell was asked if the NBA's emphasis on calling fewer fouls when shooters take an unnatural shooting motion into a defender has affected the way he has to play. The Timberwolves guard didn't want to go down that path, likely fearing if he did, he would be perceived as criticizing officiating and get fined. Instead, Russell brought up another change the NBA made this season — the actual basketballs.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO