Classic Outerwear Pieces Are Back Like They Never Left

The best fine jewelry in the world has an air of gravitas that cannot be ignored. And while the materials, craftsmanship, and designer label can add up to a hefty price tag, there are some investments that are still definitely worth the splurge. When it comes to investing in a piece of iconic jewelry, it’s best to opt for something that will never go out of style — something timeless, according to Jennie Yoon, founder and CEO of Kinn, a luxury jewelry brand that focuses on creating modern heirlooms meant to last for generations. To Yoon, what determines timelessness begins with a piece’s quality, material, and design.

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO