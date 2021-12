All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Since its anticipated release in October, the Nintendo Switch Oled has been notoriously difficult to buy because of high demand, but GameStop has just restocked both editions of the in-demand console for Cyber Monday. The Red-and-Blue Joy-Con already sold out early this morning but the White Joy-Con Bundle is still available for $436. The holiday bundle comes with the console, a matching gaming headset, the...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO