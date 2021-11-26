ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain for Saturday night

thehendersonnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system over Baha California as of Thanksgiving evening is projected to move into the ArkLaTex Saturday night....

www.thehendersonnews.com

KAAL-TV

Snow Finally Sunday

We are still tracking a storm system which looks to move into the Upper Midwest, Sunday in particular. While this storm still has many questions with it in regards to the track, timing, and therefore potential snowfall totals, it still looks like it could bring us our first accumulating snow to our area. As of now, the latest trends puts our area in the warmer side of it, meaning we may mix in a little rain at times, limiting how much snow we could see. The higher totals are trending north and out of our area, but again, minor accumulations will be possible, and along with a little wind, we could see minor impacts from it. This is still far out on the forecast timeline, meaning there will likely be changes made to the track. Stay tuned!
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Our next rain maker arrives Sunday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Subtle changes will mark the rest of this week. Among those subtle changes will be increasing warmth and increasing humidity. At first, that just means more clouds and warmer mornings. The afternoons have already warmed noticeably. Eventually, all of these subtle changes will culminate with rain.
MERIDIAN, MS
wbrz.com

Wednesday PM Forecast: changing rain chances Saturday and beyond

It will be a mild, if not warm finish to the workweek. Rain chances will steadily ramp up as we move through the weekend and into next week. A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from midnight tonight to 10 am Thursday for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, except St. Mary Parish. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less could create difficult driving conditions. Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
wcbi.com

Above average temperatures continue with our next chance of rain Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It has been another pleasant afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 70s across the region! More seventy degree weather will continue through the end of the week!. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonal with overnight lows in the upper-40s. Southwest wind 3-5 mph.. THURSDAY: Sunny and...
COLUMBUS, MS
thehendersonnews.com

Record warmth to start December

It is looking a lot more like spring than the holidays as a majority of the Lower 48 will be warmer than average. Over 100 high temperature records could be broken or tied. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
thehendersonnews.com

Bark at the park

TEXARKANA, Texas - Animal Control Services for the City of Texarkana, Texas is hosting Bark at the Park this Saturday. Free rabies vaccinations for any dog or cat will be offered at this community-wide event. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the pavilion near the Kylee Sullivan Dog Park in Spring Lake Park.
TEXARKANA, TX

