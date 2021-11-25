ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Nolia’s Notes

By NOLIA BIGGERSTAFF
lincolnjournalonline.com
 7 days ago

I have heard on the news that Santa’s helpers had better obtain gifts...

www.lincolnjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
nonahoodnews.com

Editor’s Note: No More Shortcuts

The month of December has arrived right on time to tell us that we have reached the official end of 2021! Our second year in a worldwide pandemic, 2021 brought along a much different mindset than 2020. We learned more about our adaptability as a society, solidified by the COVID vaccine and the relaxed protocols consequently following it. Some of us still work from home, a lot of us are living a hybrid lifestyle, and some of us (the best of us) are still as essential as they were during the beginning of the pandemic. While we might have reached an eventual acceptance of our circumstances in this aspect, I notice that we have seemed to become less accepting in other areas of our lives.
HEALTH
Channel 3000

Editor’s Note: A snowy state of mind

We didn’t totally plan this, but this December issue turned into quite the celebration of winter. You might be thinking, “Wait, my local magazine that’s known for hyping up all that makes Madison great wants me to see the good in our coldest, longest season?”. Big surprise, I know. But...
MADISON, WI
TexasHighways

Editor’s Note: Built to Last

One of my favorite gifts I’ve ever received is a hammock my best friend gave me for Christmas a few years ago. It now hangs below the 400-year-old oak tree in my backyard. When anyone comes to visit, provided it’s not chigger season, I always insist they go lie in the hammock. It’s an instant dose of peace and serenity. Often when I sway under the tree’s intricate web of leaves and branches, appreciating its beauty and impressive size, I reflect on how long it has persisted, despite Texas’ punishing weather; and how many people over the centuries may have admired it while contemplating nature’s endurance.
LIFESTYLE
msu.edu

Editor’s note: Giving thanks

Every November I head to that other university down the road — you know, the one we keep dominating in football — to get a yearly checkup on my heart. My heart bleeds green and white, but I do trust the maize and blue to make sure it’s beating properly. (Did I mention my awesome nurse happens to be a Spartan?)
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa
12tomatoes.com

Popular Snack Food Recalled for Containing Wire Mesh

Flowers Foods first announced a recall for several of their Tastykake products on October 31st, 2021. That recall has been expanded to include nine product lines that have been distributed across the east coast. The company was notified by one of its vendors about the possible metal wire mesh contamination...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Thrillist

More Snacks Have Been Added to a Major Food Recall

Earlier this week, Tastykake multipack cupcakes were recalled in several states after the snacks may have been exposed to contamination from metal fragments. Now, the parent company, Flower Food Inc., is pulling a total of nine snack foods from shelves after possible contamination of metal fragments. Unlike the first Tastykake...
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Your Yogurt Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you're someone who can tolerate dairy, yogurt can be a healthy and nutritious part of your daily diet. It's packed with calcium for stronger bones, probiotics for better digestive health, and protein for strength and satiation (via Healthline). Whether you prefer regular yogurt, Greek yogurt, or even a non-dairy alternative like coconut milk or almond milk yogurt, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it. You can eat it plain, sprinkle some fruit and granola on top to make it a parfait, or blend it into a delicious smoothie.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods For a Flatter Stomach, Say Dietitians

Sometimes when you are trying to get a flatter stomach, you may think that skipping meals will help. However, breakfast is not only important for our overall health, but it is truly important for metabolism and for getting that flat belly you desire. Some of the best breakfasts you can...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
wmar2news

Chick-fil-A will give you 2 free milkshakes for the holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s officially time for holiday treats, and if you have a...
RESTAURANTS
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy