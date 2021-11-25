Fishing This Week

In the world of crappie fishing there are numerous factors that fit into the equation needed to figure out these temperamental fish. Sunlight, shade, structure, and baitfish are all valid factors to consider when targeting sac-a-lait. But perhaps none are more important that temperature. The latest cold front to pass through has brought a real wintertime feel to the air and it’s making a difference on the Tchefuncte River. Ray Miller fishes the river for sac-a-lait and said that this is the time that the fish start to move into deeper water because of the colder weather. On his latest trip he started noticing something that is typical for winter, the crappie schooling together in a tighter pattern. “The water temperature is dropping, and the fish are moving into deeper water,” said Miller. “Towards the end of the trip I found a couple of spots where they were really stacked up.” Miller was able to catch 19 sac-a-lait jigging Electric Chicken colored plastic jigs on a 1/32 oz. jig head. He was fishing the main river in 8-12 feet of water. Another good sign is that the baitfish are starting to school tighter which helps group the sac-a-lait more. “The shad are showing up in large numbers and the sacs are eating them,” Miller said.

