Fishing This Week

Pike like to eat. Therefore they spend most of their time on major food-gathering areas, which for the most part means a major structure like a bar (shoal). Sunken islands are bars, too, and points, of course, may be portions of bars. In a reservoir with large creek arms, pike key on bars in a creek arm. In flowing rivers, they hold on or near bars within river lakes, backwaters, or side channels. And in lakes or reservoirs without major creek arms, the best spots tend to be combination areas with bars, points near bays, or small creek arms.
