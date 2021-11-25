ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Fishing This Week

By Albert Moody
lincolnjournalonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI called Allen Eisenhouer to get a fishing report today and got some good...

www.lincolnjournalonline.com

stegenherald.com

Ryan Ray Fish

Tasha Whippo and Jesse Fish of Perryville, Missouri announce the birth of their son, Ryan Ray Fish at 9:39 PM, on Monday, November 20, 2021 at Ste. Genevieve Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Ryan was welcomed home by his brother James...
PERRYVILLE, MO
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Fishing Report for Week of Nov. 24: Good

Thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife, you can find everything you need to know about fishing conditions in Canyon Lake. GOOD. Water lightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.02 feet high. The water is beginning to cool down, and we should see fall fishing patterns coming soon. Striper fishing is good along the river channel edge with live bait. White bass are good with live bait, chartreuse jigging spoons, and silver slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are fair with football jigs, red or green Texas-rigged plastic worms, and white-bladed spinners near rocks, timbers, and roadbeds. Smallmouth bass are good on plastic grubs and small silver spoons along bluffs, rock ledges, and rocky shorelines. Catfish are good with punch bait and live bait. Crappie are good with live minnows and jigs near the marinas, timber, and brush piles.
CANYON LAKE, TX
The Slidell Independent

Fishing Report – November 18

In the world of crappie fishing there are numerous factors that fit into the equation needed to figure out these temperamental fish. Sunlight, shade, structure, and baitfish are all valid factors to consider when targeting sac-a-lait. But perhaps none are more important that temperature. The latest cold front to pass through has brought a real wintertime feel to the air and it’s making a difference on the Tchefuncte River. Ray Miller fishes the river for sac-a-lait and said that this is the time that the fish start to move into deeper water because of the colder weather. On his latest trip he started noticing something that is typical for winter, the crappie schooling together in a tighter pattern. “The water temperature is dropping, and the fish are moving into deeper water,” said Miller. “Towards the end of the trip I found a couple of spots where they were really stacked up.” Miller was able to catch 19 sac-a-lait jigging Electric Chicken colored plastic jigs on a 1/32 oz. jig head. He was fishing the main river in 8-12 feet of water. Another good sign is that the baitfish are starting to school tighter which helps group the sac-a-lait more. “The shad are showing up in large numbers and the sacs are eating them,” Miller said.
HOBBIES
Twin Falls Times-News

Fishing: Lessons I’ve learned in fishing class

Years ago, I was invited to teach a fishing class as part of a community learning program. As luck would have it, the class was a hit, so when the program was discontinued in 2018, my wife encouraged me to branch out on my own. “People are enjoying it, and...
HOBBIES
State
Georgia State
Rapid City Journal

Fishing Line, Nov. 17

Judging by the chatter on fishing websites these days, the focus of anglers is not on today or tomorrow but a few weeks down the road as many of the postings are focused on the expectation of the ice fishing season (a list of upcoming ice fishing tournaments and related new is listed at bottom).
RAPID CITY, SD
thegazette.com

Obsessed with fishing? ... maybe

My wife and son think I am obsessed with fishing, even though I fish barely more than half the days of the year and seldom more than half the hours in the day. During a recent mini-intervention, Corinne and Fred contended my so-called obsession is so obvious as to be beyond argument. If I am not actually fishing, they said, I am thinking, talking or reading about it.
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Fly Fishing for Lake Trout

How and where to target these freshwater gray whales. “Lake trout have been on the edge of my fishing world. Now and then I cross paths and sometimes match my skill with their weight and strength. I’ve been much too restless, too much a caster, to take time to troll. Still, there have been times when they’ve surprised me and given me a battle to remember.”
HOBBIES
mulletwrapper.net

Pier & Shore Fishing Outlook

It appears more of this typical fall-like weather pattern is in store for the area through the rest of the month. And the fishing has been right about on historical cue as water temperatures only grudgingly decrease through the lower 70s. A series of mostly dry fronts, consistent with the La Nina pattern is forecast to continue through the fall. The Gulf was mostly calm during the past fortnight. Maybe too calm for consistent catches of pompano and “bull” redfish, though they have been in the surf zone.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRON4

Best ice fishing gear

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For many, the winter season ushers in the thrills of cold-weather activities that are not possible during other seasons. Fishermen can still fish in winter, and despite the frigid temperatures, there is nothing quite like being on the ice with good friends and a pop-up shelter.
HOBBIES
portasouthjetty.com

Good fishing day

Matthew Honeycutt of Lefors had a good day fishing on the south jetty on Thursday, Nov. 11. He caught this 35.125-inch 21-pound redfish. Honeycutt tagged the oversize fish and kept it. He is the senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Lefors. The full version of this story will be...
HOBBIES
fox13news.com

Pop quiz: Name that fish

Every week we hear from Captain Dylan Hubbard about what fish are biting, but Dave Osterberg says he knows his fish, too. So we put it to the test this week: Can Dave identify these fish? Can you?
LIFESTYLE
Athens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: East Texas Fishing Report for Thanksgiving week

ATHENS — Water level is about full pool and clear. Water temp in the 60s. Bass anglers picking up some decent numbers targeting active school fish using small, shad pattern baits like Flukes, spinnerbaits, ‘Traps and topwaters — mostly small fish. Brush piles in 20 feet also giving up some decent quality at times using jigs, Texas rigs and shaky head worms. Crappie are still fair around brush piles in 20-25 feet.
ATHENS, TX
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
East Hampton Star

On the Water: Fishing on Other Boats

With my boat prematurely out of the water for the season with various and costly engine issues, I have to find other vessels to fish on. Many friends have already hauled out their crafts, so I’m resigned to fishing on open boats, and that’s just fine with me. Two weeks...
ORIENT, NY
thepostnewspaper.net

Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 70 degrees. Many reports of bull redfish, redfish, and jackfish. Most catches are coming with live finger mullet, fresh cut bait, or squid. Trinity Bay: GOOD. 70 degrees. Exxon A-lease good for black drum and sheepshead. The east shoreline is holding speckled trout, most are undersized. In Burnet Bay, lots of speckled trout being caught, along with a few redfish. Fishing using live shrimp and plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
GALVESTON, TX
outdoorchannelplus.com

Ice Fishing Pike

Pike like to eat. Therefore they spend most of their time on major food-gathering areas, which for the most part means a major structure like a bar (shoal). Sunken islands are bars, too, and points, of course, may be portions of bars. In a reservoir with large creek arms, pike key on bars in a creek arm. In flowing rivers, they hold on or near bars within river lakes, backwaters, or side channels. And in lakes or reservoirs without major creek arms, the best spots tend to be combination areas with bars, points near bays, or small creek arms.
HOBBIES
kiwaradio.com

Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
HOBBIES
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 20: Organizing Tackle

The Weekly Fishin' Report will highlight tips, news, and stories each week to help you do the one thing all fishermen seek to do - catch more fish. Join us each week as we talk to local fishing legends to see what they're doing to improve their game. Our host,...
Columbian

Fishing report: Black Friday fishing event returns

Battle Ground Lake and Klineline Pond will be stocked with large rainbow trout as part of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s annual Black Friday fishing event. Rowland Lake in western Klickitat County and Kress Lake in southern Cowlitz County also will receive some of the big fish. The...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

