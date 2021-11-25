ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Soil tests for better planting success

 7 days ago

Fall is one of the best times to start soil testing for the...

ocj.com

A successful wheat harvest begins at planting time

It has been said that the greatest yield potential a crop has is when the seed is in the bag. Once a crop is planted, everything that occurs after that point impacts yield. For Doug and Jeremy Goyings of Paulding County, that means intensive management of the winter wheat crop: from a timely planting in the fall immediately after soybean harvest, to the split application of topdress nitrogen in March and April, to the use of fungicides and insecticides to protect the crop in the late spring and early summer. The Goyings had the top yield in Ohio’s 2021 Wheat Yield Contest with an entry of 138.4 bushels.
Real Simple

9 Plants You Can Grow in Water—No Soil Necessary

It's commonly known that plants need three things to survive: light, water, and a growing medium. The third requirement, the growing medium, is a broad category that can include soil, peat moss, clay pebbles, and even just water. Water propagation is a common practice many people utilize to increase their plant collection. However, growing your plants exclusively in water is possible as long as you fulfill a few simple requirements. If you stick to these easy-to-care-for plants that grow in water, you won't need a complicated hydroponics setup. The best part: if you get tired of growing plants in water, all you have to do is pot them up in soil.
reviewjournal.com

Compost works best to amend the soil at planting time

The relationship between amending the soil at planting time, the choice of using woodchips as a surface mulch or applying crushed rock influences the types of plants found in your landscape. Of course, I like compost best to amend the soil at planting time, but other amendments will also work. Adding amendments to the soil does two things: It makes the soil “fluffy” (changes the soil structure by making the soil more porous) and adds whatever plant nutrients to the soil that it contains.
Mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell couple grows new planting and garden business with unique soil products

Jared Nespor’s fascination with the soil industry has led him on a journey into opening a business he’s always dreamed of bringing to the Mitchell area. As a longtime plant and garden enthusiast, the Mitchell native has been exploring various soils and gardening practices to grow healthier plants and produce. Now that he’s found an abundance of soil products, Nespor and his fiance, Melissa Schuppan, are sharing their soils and plant-growing knowledge with the Mitchell area out of their new business called Fruits of Freya.
4newsplus.com

Be Sure To Plant Your Bulbs Correctly For Springtime Success

The weather is cooling, and that means it is time to plant your Springtime bulbs, whether they are flowers, garlic, or onions. These hardy plants will set their roots during Winter and then burst forward in the Spring bringing your garden an abundance of Spring blooms or hearty onions and garlic. The basic rule for bulb planting is to plant them in the ground twice their height. For instance, if you have a small garlic clove, you will only be planting this about two inches deep in the ground, but if you have a large daffodil bulb about three inches high, you will be planting that daffodil bulb six inches deep. Bulbs do not require fertilization, but a nice healthy soil full of humus will help them spread their roots and reward you in the Spring.
mining.com

Can plants that suck metal from soil replace mining?

There’s a saying among miners that if it can’t be grown, it must be mined. And while mining is a monstrously destructive process when it comes to the environment, any hope humans have of escaping the gathering climate crisis will turn on renewable technology. And that technology depends on obtaining more and more metals from the ground.
pullmanradio.com

UI Plant and Soil Science Club to have plant sale Thursday

The University of Idaho Plant and Soil Science Club will be selling succulents and houseplants in pots Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a variety of poinsettias in various colors for sale for $12. Cash, card, and checks will be accepted. The sale will be across from Einstein’s in the Idaho Student Union Building.
Nature.com

Global patterns of potential future plant diversity hidden in soil seed banks

Soil seed banks represent a critical but hidden stock for potential future plant diversity on Earth. Here we compiled and analyzed a global dataset consisting of 15,698 records of species diversity and density for soil seed banks in natural plant communities worldwide to quantify their environmental determinants and global patterns. Random forest models showed that absolute latitude was an important predictor for diversity of soil seed banks. Further, climate and soil were the major determinants of seed bank diversity, while net primary productivity and soil characteristics were the main predictors of seed bank density. Moreover, global mapping revealed clear spatial patterns for soil seed banks worldwide; for instance, low densities may render currently species-rich low latitude biomes (such as tropical rain-forests) less resilient to major disturbances. Our assessment provides quantitative evidence of how environmental conditions shape the distribution of soil seed banks, which enables a more accurate prediction of the resilience and vulnerabilities of plant communities and biomes under global changes.
AGRICULTURE
