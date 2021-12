This story was originally published by Searchlight New Mexico and is published here as part of an ongoing collaboration with Rolling Stone. Additional reporting by Don J. Usner. Read a companion piece about the criminalization of addiction here. Francesquita Martinez’s words are slow and deliberate, perhaps a result of the methadone she’s taking to kick her addiction, perhaps because she is lost in the memory of Sept. 29, 1999 — the Archangel’s day. The day the war on drugs came to Chimayó. Francesquita, eight years old at the time, had slept overnight at her grandparents’ house, where her father was living. She was getting ready for...

