Environment

Rain for Saturday night

portlavacawave.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system over Baha California as of Thanksgiving evening is projected to move into the ArkLaTex Saturday night....

www.portlavacawave.com

Related
KAAL-TV

Snow Finally Sunday

We are still tracking a storm system which looks to move into the Upper Midwest, Sunday in particular. While this storm still has many questions with it in regards to the track, timing, and therefore potential snowfall totals, it still looks like it could bring us our first accumulating snow to our area. As of now, the latest trends puts our area in the warmer side of it, meaning we may mix in a little rain at times, limiting how much snow we could see. The higher totals are trending north and out of our area, but again, minor accumulations will be possible, and along with a little wind, we could see minor impacts from it. This is still far out on the forecast timeline, meaning there will likely be changes made to the track. Stay tuned!
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Our next rain maker arrives Sunday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Subtle changes will mark the rest of this week. Among those subtle changes will be increasing warmth and increasing humidity. At first, that just means more clouds and warmer mornings. The afternoons have already warmed noticeably. Eventually, all of these subtle changes will culminate with rain.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
wcbi.com

Above average temperatures continue with our next chance of rain Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It has been another pleasant afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 70s across the region! More seventy degree weather will continue through the end of the week!. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonal with overnight lows in the upper-40s. Southwest wind 3-5 mph.. THURSDAY: Sunny and...
COLUMBUS, MS

