Bitcoin fell apart on Friday, as markets around the world got hammered due to the news coming out of South Africa. It appears that there is a new variant of the coronavirus that health officials are concerned about, so anything that was risk-related got sold off during the day. Quite frankly, this is probably a buying opportunity, but you need to pay attention to the fact that this market could drop another couple thousand dollars in the blink of an eye.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO