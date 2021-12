Wall Street called 2.3% lower, Nasdaq seen opening 1.2% in the red. Worries over a new South African Covid-19 variant behind the sell-off. Black Friday is taking on a new meaning today as risk markets across the globe slump on fears that a newly-identified Covid-19 variant may force countries to re-introduce new vaccination restrictions or lockdowns. Financial markets are worried that the new Covid-19 strain detected in South Africa – Nu variant – may be more transmissible than the Delta variant, while current vaccines may be less effective against it. The World Health Organization (WHO) who warned of the new variant late Thursday, has called a special meeting today to discuss the latest outbreak.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO