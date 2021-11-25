ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Quique Dacosta on Why Culinary Traditions Matter

elitetraveler.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine opening a brand-new restaurant in one of the culinary capitals of the world, only for it to plunge into lockdown mere months later. That was the case at Arros QD, which marked the first UK outpost in the Michelin-star-studded portfolio by Spanish chef, Quique Dacosta. Having opened in...

www.elitetraveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
elitetraveler.com

San Ho Won: Corey Lee’s San Francisco Korean BBQ Spot Opens

Restaurant of the week: The chef behind three-Michelin-star Benu teams up with Jeong-In Hwang to deliver a Korean restaurant rooted in tradition. When San Franciso chef Corey Lee opened San Ho Won at the start of November it was big news. Lee achieved legendary status amongst the city’s chefs when In 2014, his SoMa restaurant Benu was awarded a third Michelin star, the first (along with Saison) in the city to achieve the top accolade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Gucci and Massimo Bottura Teamed Up With a World-Renowned Baker to Make a Holiday Panettone

The panettone someone normally gives you around this time of year isn’t really panettone. I mean, it is, but when you’ve had the real deal of an airy, slightly tangy, slightly sweet tower of baked goodness, you understand the difference. That doesn’t mean the average store-bought panettone is not delicious, it usually just means you’re getting a big loaf of enriched bread or light cake in a festive box. This holiday season, the Michelin-starred Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills has teamed with renowned baker Roy Shvartzapel to create the coveted kind of panettone—the kind you’ll hoard for yourself...
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Barbados Is Set To Become A Republic This Month. Here’s What That Means.

In just a few days, Barbados will usher in a new era. The former British colony and constitutional monarchy is set to become a parliamentary republic on Nov. 30, the 55th anniversary of its independence from Britain, and remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state. The last time a country removed the queen as head of state was in 1992 when Mauritius did so.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circular Economy#Vegan#Food Drink#Arros Qd#Michelin#Spanish#Elite Traveler#The Best Restaurants
townandcountrymag.com

Queen Elizabeth Sends Message Congratulating the People of Barbados as They Remove Her as Head of State

The Queen is no longer head of state in Barbados, with the country today replacing her with a President and ending 400 years of links with Britain. And as the landmark moment was marked in National Heroes Square in Bridgetown with Prince Charles present, it was announced that the Queen has sent a message congratulating the new President of and people of Barbados.
WORLD
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals new pastime he couldn't do at London home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give royal fans glimpses into their gorgeous Montecito home via virtual appearances, and on Wednesday, Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background. While the large prop could be just for decorative purposes, it is...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Lime Green Caped Ballgown at The Fashion Awards

Following a digital-only award show last year, The Fashion Awards has returned to the Royal Albert Hall for an in-person ceremony to celebrate the British Fashion Council. Many attendees opted for looks by Richard Quinn—who is up for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent tonight—showing up in the bold florals and unique silhouettes that have become the British designer’s signature. Despite the noise, Gabrielle Union still managed to stand out when she arrived at the event and hit the red carpet in a dress from the Valentino fall/winter 2021 couture show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rick Steves, on the return of travel and why it matters

On a recent morning, Rick Steves was wandering around the ancient Tuscan town of Volterra with a new crop of tour guides. His company’s trips to Europe are set to resume in February after a nearly two-year pandemic hiatus, and the guides were midway through a nine-day trip around Italy to learn “what makes a Rick Steves tour a Rick Steves tour.”
TRAVEL
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
elitetraveler.com

The Christmas Installations Lighting up London’s Iconic Hotels

Few places feel quite as magical as London at Christmas time. The city has a long and rich Christmas tradition, from being credited as the birthplace of the Christmas card to the legendary yuletide tales of Charles Dickens, London’s hotels are usually packed full of visitors in December, all eager to experience the capital’s authentic holiday charm.
LIFESTYLE
elitetraveler.com

Silversands Villas, Grenada

The ‘Spice Island,’ nicknamed for its nutmeg, is home to the lovely boutique hotel, Silversands Grenada. The mountainous island of Grenada captures many travelers’ hearts with its soft, sandy beaches, lush rain forest, incredible wildlife and gorgeous beaches. The ‘Spice Island,’ nicknamed for its nutmeg and spice crops, is home to the lovely boutique hotel, Silversands Grenada. Found on the island’s most famous beach, Grande Anse, the hotel has unveiled a collection of just eight private homes. Choose from either a three-bedroom Seaview Villa or a four-bedroom Beachfront Villa, each with abundant living and dining spaces, arrival courtyard, private pools (the Beachfront Villa’smaster bedroom has its own plunge pool), and direct beach access.
WORLD
elitetraveler.com

Luxury Wine Subscriptions Soar Long After Lockdown

The pandemic created a huge expansion in luxury wine subscriptions and direct-to-consumer online sales. That growth has only continued since then, with the phenomenon showing no sign of abating. Amid the devastation to the hospitality industry in the early days of the pandemic, fine dining saw some of the worst...
DRINKS
elitetraveler.com

Positano Style: Perfect the Amalfi Coast Look

Dramatic, dreamy and oh-so-deluxe, Positano is the Amalfi Coast’s front-cover star. Seductive and beautiful, vast cloud-capped mountains plunge into the sparkling sea in heartstring-pulling panoramas flecked by sheer-drop crags, colorful houses and verdant woodlands. No less Instagram worthy are its steep streets and steps, flanked by wisteria- and bougainvillea-draped hotels, decadent restaurants and the most fashion-conscious boutiques ready to dress starlets in quintessential classics. From its black-sand shores to the narrow lanes that wind their way down the precipice, you can pick up handcrafted pieces from indie ‘Moda di Positano’ designers, browse the showy shopfronts and relish in a quartet of fashion steals worshipped by the glitterati set. Positano is no ordinary destination, it’s a lifestyle (and a style) in itself.
BEAUTY & FASHION
travelawaits.com

Why Pantomime Is My Favorite British Christmas Tradition

The year my husband and I stayed in England from late November through to early January, we enjoyed experiencing many British Christmas traditions. Traditions included mincemeat and mulled wine, Christmas markets, amazing decorations, caroling at the pub, and pantomime. This zany, audience-participation form of musical comedy affectionately referred to as “panto” is a beloved part of the season for many families.
ENTERTAINMENT
elitetraveler.com

Twenty for 20: Iconic Eco Homes of the 21st Century

As the adage goes, a man’s home is his castle. Whether we use them for entertaining, for relaxing, for long periods, or as a quick pit stop before jet-setting across the world, our homes easily become the most important building in our lives. This is why it makes sense that our homes should be a reflection of ourselves; our passions and interests, our styles and our attitude to the world around us. And so, now more than ever, designers are looking toward more eco-friendly practices when creating the perfect home.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy