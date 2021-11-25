Quique Dacosta on Why Culinary Traditions Matter

The panettone someone normally gives you around this time of year isn’t really panettone. I mean, it is, but when you’ve had the real deal of an airy, slightly tangy, slightly sweet tower of baked goodness, you understand the difference. That doesn’t mean the average store-bought panettone is not delicious, it usually just means you’re getting a big loaf of enriched bread or light cake in a festive box. This holiday season, the Michelin-starred Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills has teamed with renowned baker Roy Shvartzapel to create the coveted kind of panettone—the kind you’ll hoard for yourself...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO