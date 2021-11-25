Quique Dacosta on Why Culinary Traditions Matter

The ‘Spice Island,’ nicknamed for its nutmeg, is home to the lovely boutique hotel, Silversands Grenada. The mountainous island of Grenada captures many travelers’ hearts with its soft, sandy beaches, lush rain forest, incredible wildlife and gorgeous beaches. The ‘Spice Island,’ nicknamed for its nutmeg and spice crops, is home to the lovely boutique hotel, Silversands Grenada. Found on the island’s most famous beach, Grande Anse, the hotel has unveiled a collection of just eight private homes. Choose from either a three-bedroom Seaview Villa or a four-bedroom Beachfront Villa, each with abundant living and dining spaces, arrival courtyard, private pools (the Beachfront Villa’smaster bedroom has its own plunge pool), and direct beach access.
