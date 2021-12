Amplitude Studios has released a demo for strategy game Humankind that is available for free now on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The new demo allows players to try out the first 100 turns of a game of Humankind. Players will get to advance from the Neolithic to the end of the classical era during the trial, and they will also be able to combine up to two of the fourteen different cultures included in the full game. Those who find themselves enjoying the game can even continue their demo save file in the full game if they choose to make the purchase.

