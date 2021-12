New maps, storylines, and modes are coming to the stealth game. IO Interactive has announced that Hitman 3 will be getting a second year of DLC content. The developers say that new maps, storylines, new modes, new ways to play the game, and more surprises are coming to the stealth title in the future. Things will kick off in early 2022, when the game will get Virtual reality and Ray-tracing support for PC, as well as Elusive Target Arcade mode for all platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO