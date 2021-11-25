Decorating Your Foyer for the Holidays

This year is the first year EVER that I have the itch to decorate for Christmas. Historically I am kind of a grinch so it’s a little funny that I am writing the favorite holiday decor post this year. I love summer and warm weather so when it starts to get dark at 5 pm I tend to get bitter. But hey if the grinch’s heart can grow three times its size maybe mine can too?? After all, if I learned anything this year it’s that’s never too late to change (or at least change your perspective). I did recently tear up at a holiday Walmart commercial (not joking) so clearly something is shifting in me whether I like it or not. So this year, I fully want to get into the holiday spirit and I am ready to invest in some holiday accents to make my home reflect my newfound appreciation for this time of year. If you are also looking for some fresh holiday decor, the team put together all our favorite picks but as always, we encourage you to only buy what you need. Now, let’s get into the spirit, shall we?

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO