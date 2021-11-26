ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan teacher ordered to take down Pride flag quits

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA public school teacher in Michigan's St. Joseph County quit this week after he says administrators ordered him to remove a Pride flag from his classroom. "The Pride flag...

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 37

TruthBeTold..
5d ago

GOOD I'M GLAD HE QUIT! They don't allow the AMERICAN FLAG or even the mentioning of God in classrooms. WHY ALLOW THIS RIDICULOUS FLAG? It means NOTHING!

Reply(1)
26
Kainan
5d ago

I don’t care that your gay and proud. Fly the flag outside your house then. Leave your sexual preference out of teaching my kids how to read and write.

Reply
16
U WishBitch
5d ago

I just want to know, what exactly are they so proud about for their "pride" flag. Wait its probably something utterly sickening, NM.

Reply
19
Related
NBC News

First U.S. case of omicron variant is found in California

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The CDC said in a statement that the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 — three days before scientists in that country announced they'd detected the new variant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Three Rivers, MI
Local
Michigan Society
The Hill

Five revealing quotes from Supreme Court abortion case

A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Chris Cuomo calls his suspension from CNN 'embarrassing'

CNN host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and that his suspension from the network was "embarrassing." He addressed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo." “Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Flag#Rivers School#West Michigan Tv#Fox 17

Comments / 0

Community Policy