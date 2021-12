Last week, on Friday,the stock market gave people a bit of a scare, but as I wrote over the weekend the fear and steep drop probably meant that the stock market would actually bounce this week. We did bounce yesterday and I’m still hopeful that the market can start to rally before the end of the week even with what looks like will be a tough open today. The reality is that one day does not make a new trend even if it is a big gyration. It is slow motion trends that lead to long-term trend changes in the markets and that is why I am watching what is happening in the bond market over the next few weeks very closely, more so then today’s stock market action.

