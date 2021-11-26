ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congrats to winning writers

By Editorials
mpacorn.com
 6 days ago

Kudos to this year’s contest entrants, especially Eric Alcorn. His story, “The...

www.mpacorn.com

Comments / 0

southernminn.com

Faribault writer’s poem featured in award-winning book

“Funeral During a Pandemic,” a poem penned by Faribault writer Audrey Kletscher Helbling, is among 54 pieces of poetry and prose published in an award-winning anthology. “This Was 2020: Minnesotans Write About Pandemics and Social Justice in a Historic Year” won the Minnesota Author Project Communities Create Award announced at the annual Minnesota Library Association Conference in October. The honor recognizes the work of indie publications in the state.
delcoculturevultures.com

Conversations With Writers And More

The Free Library of Philadelphia announces that Mr. Kelly Richards has been selected to serve as the Free Library’s new President and Director. … The selection of Mr. Richards was announced in this Free Library of Philadelphia press release:. PHILADELPHIA, November 16, 2021—The Free Library of Philadelphia is pleased to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
krwg.org

Las Cruces Writers Group and a Holiday BookNanza - "Writers Helping Writers"

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with author and volunteer member of the Las Cruces Writers Group, Charmayne Samuelson, about their new theme “Writers Helping Writers” inspired by local author, George Pintar. The group consists of volunteer writers and authors and has been in existence off and on for over 27 years with a focus on topics of publishing, marketing, book signings, writing, and editing. Currently they have 30 active members and welcome new members for a nominal annual fee. Information at lascruceswritersgroup.org; & Facebook. A book signing “Holiday BookNanza” will be held Saturday, December 11th, from 2-5 p.m. outside Barnes & Noble Booksellers, hosted by the Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, NM. Ten local authors will be available with autographed books: Bob Worthington; Judy Cicero; Rosemary Matos; Charmayne Samuelson; Mark William Davis; Susan Finlay; Tanya D. Dawson; George Pintar; Mary Armstrong; Susan Elaine Pfeiffer.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Custer County Chief

Student sports writers visit Chief!

Six journalism students who have been writing sports articles and taking photos for South Loup athletics visited the Chief today (11/18/21) to learn how to make their writing even better and to understand the process of getting their work into print. Colbi Smith, Tahnna Nokes, Cache Gracey, Jordan Downing, Carly...
LOUP COUNTY, NE
Sandpoint Reader

The writer within

Most locals know Dominic “Dick” Cvitanich for the time he spent as superintendent of the Lake Pend Oreille School District from 2006-2012. Now, the community is being introduced to Cvitanich, the fiction author, as his debut novel Stardust and the Bitter Moon is released in paperback by local publisher Keokee Books.
SANDPOINT, ID
verylocal.com

We’re looking for writers!

Love telling others about the people, places and culture of your city? Very Local is looking for enthusiastic lifestyle writers to highlight everything that’s great about where you live. Very Local is a digital site and streaming channel focused on lifestyle and culture. We provide the best recommendations on cultural destinations and activities for local audiences. Tell us about the great things happening in your city! We’re looking for unique stories that other outlets aren’t writing about. Know a hidden taco spot? What about a great local artist? That’s what we want to see. We’re having two virtual information sessions for interested writers: Saturday Dec. 4 @ 12 p.m. CST Monday Dec. 6 @ 12 p.m. CST Click here to sign up to register. If you’re not available, you’re welcome to email Mary Staes at [email protected] to set up another time. Cover photo courtesy Getty Images.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sturgis Journal

Writers' Corner: ‘Twice Blessed’

The past two years, I’ve had very different Thanksgivings. Last year, I came into my daughter’s house to see the most beautiful turkey on her counter. It looked like it should be on a magazine cover, and she should be wearing a dress with a full skirt and pearls. She came into the kitchen, and I asked her incredulously, “Did you make this turkey?”
SOCIETY
Hampton Times

Creative writers group

A local creative writers group shifted gears during the COVID-19 pandemic and is seeking new members. The Newtown-Yardley Creative Writers Workshop would meet at area libraries or cafes, including Panera or Corner Bakery, but switched to Zoom when everything shut down last year. The group also changed its name to “B.I.D.”
NEWTOWN, PA
Raindance

A Writers Guide to TV Series

The creative industry is full of rules and procedures designed to confuse the newcomer. No matter how talented you are, the film and TV industry in particular can seem like a minefield of confusing, contradictory information. Kelly Edwards dispels all of this with her clear and concise Kelly Edwards’ book, The Executive Chair: a Writers Guide to TV Series.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecalifornianpaper.com

Vishwas Balla, Staff Writer

Sophomore Vishwas Balla is a first year reporter for The Californian. In his free time he enjoys running and in the winter, loves to ski. He hopes to write interesting and engaging stories over the course of the year.
ENTERTAINMENT
Springfield Business Journal

Viviana Writer

In my 20s, I was married and raising two kids, one with differing abilities. I didn’t start my career until my 30s. After my divorce, it was a struggle to reenter the workforce. I’d been a stay-at-home mom for years and employers looked at me like I was 18 again.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
The Runner

From Immigrant to Published Writer

On Friday, Nov. 16, the Kern County Library, in collaboration with CSU Bakersfield, held their annual evening with the author as part of the One Book Project. This year’s featured author was Reyna Grande, and her memoir “A Dream Called Home” tells the story of Grande’s journey from a Mexican immigrant to a college-educated published writer.
KERN COUNTY, CA
chantillynews.org

Colin Denny, Staff Writer

Colin Denny is a freshman and this is his first year with The Purple Tide. He is involved with the cross country team and plays football for fun. Colin also likes to spend time with family in his free time.
FOOTBALL
myheraldreview.com

Writer shares harrowing tale of survival

WILLCOX — In 1968 in a Florence courthouse, Gary Tison was sentenced to life in prison for killing a prison guard. He wouldn’t stay incarcerated. Ten years later, with the help of his three sons, he escaped, and before they could be captured, killed a family that included a baby, and a couple on their honeymoon.
WILLCOX, AZ
NewPelican

A writer’s privilege

As is the usual custom this time of year, I’ve been thinking about what I’m grateful for. Fortunately, there’s a lot to think about. Most of my list is made up of things that should be common to every human being but, sadly, are not: a loving and supportive family, great friends and good health.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
chantillynews.org

Jocelyn Cheung, Staff Writer

Jocelyn Cheung is a junior and in her first year of The Purple Tide. She enjoys playing the flute, listening to music and spending time with family and friends. Her favorite cousin, Christine, is also a part of TPT… Go read her articles!
ENTERTAINMENT
paradisenewsfl.com

ARTISTS & WRITERS in Paradise

BEADS & BAUBLES Dr. Dori Kazdin debuted her Dr. Dori Jewelry collection at WADA Nov. 13th at ArtWalk. The Chicago transplant lives in Tierra Verde full-time after years of snowbirding during infrequent vacays from her busy medical practice. This witty woman has an artist soul. Both she and husband/realtor/actor Ron Goldstein are arts enthusiasts, attending jazz and theater shows as well as gallery openings.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Another writer who wore the ring

Though well known for his fiction set in the Charleston area, Citadel graduate Pat Conroy wasn’t the only writer to wear the ring. Another writer who graduated from South Carolina’s military college and outsold Conroy by tens of millions of copies wove stories across 14 books in a fantasy series known as The Wheel of Time. The film version of those books began airing last night on Amazon Prime.
CHARLESTON, SC
mpacorn.com

Modern pop songs interpreted in traditional styles

These days, new musical groups become popular not through “archaic” media like radio and phonograph records but on YouTube. In the past decade, there has been no greater beneficiary of this than Postmodern Jukebox, a perfect example of a guy with a unique vision who has grown it to worldwide popularity and critical acclaim.
MUSIC
grizzlygazettegfhs.com

Abryana Mercado, Staff Writer

From left to right Nicole Gutierrez, Camila Chavez, Ebony Mendez, and Nhi Trinh backstage having a fun time before the show begins on November 9, 2021. From left to right Yenevi Sanchez and Christian Jimenez smile before going on stage for the "Aspects of Love" show on November 9, 2021.
THEATER & DANCE

