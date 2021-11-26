ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphin friends deserve better

People should not support zoos or parks that take dolphins captive. When you take a dolphin captive, it shortens their life span dramatically. In the wild, they live for 30 to 50 years. In captivity, they only live for an average of about 12 years. It is also not...

Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#Dolphins#Amazing Animals
kjrh.com

Video Of A Horse Performing A Viral Dance Challenge Is Too Good

A dancing horse recently went viral — and this time it’s not a dressage champ trotting to rave music at the Olympics or a horse who enjoys a jelly-filled Dunkin’ ritual that helps her take medications. The impressive moves to the 2013 bop “Classic” by MKTO came from a horse...
ANIMALS
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Pleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing Shower Curtains They Don’t Regret Buying (40 Pics)

Showering should be a relaxing part of your day. Part of contributing to that relaxing vibe is having a bathroom that fits your personality. The easiest way to change that is to pick a unique shower curtain to inspire you. I bet the shower thoughts of these people sharing their funny shower curtains are pretty wild.
HOME & GARDEN
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Punknews.org

Weakened Friends release “Everything is Better” video

Weakened Friends have released a video for their new song "Everything is Better". The song is off their upcoming album Quitter that will be out November 19 via Big Scary Monsters and Don Giovanni Records. Weakened Friends will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and released Common Blah in 2018. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
The Dad

Doctors Told Parents of Newly-Graduated Valedictorian He Wouldn’t Live Past Two

From day one, kids have a tendency to surprise us. Sometimes the surprise is trivial, like the shocking ability babies have to spit up their entire body weight. But other times, the surprises are both touching and life-changing. Kids have an unbelievable amount of resilience, often overcoming challenges and defying all odds. Jonathan Tiong was one of those kids, shocking both doctors and his family with his ability to not only survive, but to thrive.
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Mom of trans 5-year-old shares her unexpected parenthood story: 'Exactly who he was meant to be'

A young mom is sharing her experience of raising a trans five-year-old in the hopes of spreading awareness among other parents who might be scared to let their children be their truest selves. Speaking to Asbury Park Press, Emily Torrisi of Howell, New Jersey, explained that the kindergartener was assigned female at birth but identifies as male—something she and her husband, Alfio Torrisi, realized was completely natural after watching him develop over the last few years. While he loved playing with toy trucks as a one-year-old, by age two, EJ "started picking out boys' clothes." By the time he'd turned four years old, the youngster was telling sisters Saige and Cecelia, "I'm your brother."
HOWELL, NJ
mpacorn.com

Room to roam with new tiger exhibit

Seven golden shovels were plunged into the mound of soil in front of a makeshift stage complete with balloons, a small lectern and photos of the two tigers who will soon call the area home. Last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new tiger enclosure at Moorpark College’s America’s Teaching Zoo...
MOORPARK, CA
phoenix.edu

Better together: How three friends made earning their doctorates a team sport

Dr. Natasha Myla, Dr. La-Toya Facey-Walker and Dr. Jennel E. Mayers have a friendship that predates most of their other roles. It stretches back to before their respective marriages, their careers, their children and even the three higher education degrees (bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate) they earned together. Ultimately, the question is...
TEMPE, AZ
Upworthy

Dog spends last day frolicking in the snow, thanks to kind park rangers: 'Rest well, snow queen'

In equally heartwarming and bittersweet news, an old dog in Utah spent the last day of her life doing her favorite thing: playing in the snow. Despite the less than ideal weather conditions, officials from the Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Department did everything in their control to ensure Maggie, a sweet pup, could enjoy her last day on Earth. Her experience was documented on Twitter, where social media users expressed their heartfelt condolences and joy with Maggie's parents. Since the post was first uploaded by the wildly popular account, We Rate Dogs, it has gained over 86,100 likes. It has also been shared over 10,000 times.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
nhtrib.com

A well-deserved retirement

After long, fruitful career with Nashua Post Office, Sinnwell ‘checking boxes’. Randy Sinnwell may not have all the boxes checked, but there’s quite a few marked off. • He’s spent time wondering what day of the week it is. • Friends and relatives make helpful suggestions about how he should...
ECONOMY

