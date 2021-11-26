New York Times Staffers Revolt, Push Holiday Weekend Boycott of Its Wirecutter Service Amid Strike

The New York Times’ unionized staffers picketed outside the paper’s headquarters on Tuesday, protesting management’s latest pushback against their demands and what the guild described as “anti-union tactics.” Among the chants aimed at management, staffers shouted, “Hey Gray Lady, time to pay me” and “What’s appalling? Bosses stalling,” according to media publication Poynter. The trio of guild units within the Times—Wirecutter Union, Times Guild, and Times Tech Guild—are represented by the NewsGuild, which also counts staffers at BuzzFeed and The Daily Beast among its ranks. The Times Guild, in particular, seeks to renegotiate its deal following an expired March contract (despite some internal resistance), while the Wirecutter Union seeks to complete its first deal with management. The Tech Guild, meanwhile, has been a point of contention as it seeks to formally unionize. Back in August, The Daily Beast reported that the Times Company’s lawyers mistakenly emailed union members an outlined plan of how to thwart the tech and product staffers’ unionization drive.

