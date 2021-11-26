ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

IDF Accuses Syrian Recon Officer of Aiding Hezbollah on Northern Border

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said it has exposed a Syrian military officer who works in...

foreigndesknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

IDF Stops Drug & Weapons Smugglers on Southern, Northern Borders

Israeli Defense Forces stopped smugglers from bringing drug and weapons into Israeli territory from across the northern and southern borders on Saturday. In the south, forces seized 120 kilograms (265 pounds) of marijuana and cocaine, worth tens of millions of shekels from smugglers along the border with Egypt. On Saturday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cleveland Jewish News

‘In Syria, Hezbollah learned how to go on the offensive,’ says IDF intelligence officer

The Israel Defense Forces are developing upgraded intelligence and firepower strike capabilities, and is drilling these new abilities on a regular basis. At the same time, Israeli intelligence sources acknowledge that Hezbollah has morphed from a guerilla-terror organization into an organized terror army. These developments were clearly on display this...
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Iranian Brig.-Gen. Urges Destruction of Israel Prior to Nuke Talks

The spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces, Brig.-Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, on Saturday urged the total elimination of the Jewish state during an interview with an Iranian regime-controlled media outlet. “We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, even one millimeter. We want to destroy Zionism...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Syrian Army#Idf#Syrian Arab Army#The Israel Defense Forces#Twitter#The 1st Division Of#Arab
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Army
foreigndesknews.com

Israeli Military Readying for ‘Plan B’ if Iran Nuclear Talks Fail

Military drills with troops from other countries could help the IDF be ready to fight as part of a military coalition in the future, Col. Aviran Lerer said. Israel’s military is continuing to develop its ability to conduct a military strike against Iran’s nuclear program should circumstances demand it. After...
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Morocco Mulls Buying Israeli Radar, Drones, Jets Upgrade – Report

Morocco has broached buying Israeli-made pilotless planes and anti-missile systems, and commissioning an Israeli upgrade of some of its fighter jets, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported on Thursday after the countries signed a defense pact. Moroccan and Israeli officials had no immediate comment.
MILITARY
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
Cleveland Jewish News

Reigning Miss Universe rejects calls to boycott Israel-hosted pageant

The reigning Miss Universe came out on Wednesday against the pressure on contestants to boycott the beauty pageant, which is being held for the first time in Israel next month. “Everyone with different beliefs, with different backgrounds, with different cultures—they all come together and when you are in there you...
WORLD
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy