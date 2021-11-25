All Kindle models, including new Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis, now on sale for Black Friday — Starting at $49.99

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite was released last month -- and it's great -- but it costs $140. If you don't need the bigger, sharper screen, the baseline Kindle from 2018 just hit $50 a $40 price cut and the lowest price we expect to see. Available in two colors, black and white, the Kindle sports a 6-inch screen that's self-illuminated, so you can read in the dark. And unlike a smartphone or tablet, the glare-free E Ink screen works great in full sunlight. The 8GB of storage is more than enough to store thousands of books, and you can look up words and make notes as you go.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO