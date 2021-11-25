ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

All Kindle models, including new Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis, now on sale for Black Friday — Starting at $49.99

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has put all Kindle models on sale for Black Friday. The regular Kindle is on sale for $49.99, which matches the lowest it has ever been...

www.aftvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindle Oasis#Amazon Kindle#Amazon Black Friday
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
Food Network

Amazon's Black Friday Sales Start Right Now

Black Friday falls on November 26 this year, but Amazon's Black Friday deals are starting early. The major online retailer is discounting some best-selling items before the big sale dates. Many other retailers have also started sales before the Black Friday date including Walmart, Target, Our Place and many others.
INTERNET
SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Telegraph

The best iPad and tablet Black Friday deals so far in the early 2021 sales

Tablets such as the iPad fit the gap between smartphone and laptop. They're a popular choice for those who don’t feel the need to splash their cash on the latest tech upgrades, and they've become increasingly powerful in recent years. Black Friday offers hefty discounts across hundreds of devices, so it’s an excellent time to shop.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The new Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition is $45 off

We are seven days away from the actual Black Friday, but if you have been paying any mind to our ongoing coverage for this shopping season, you know there are excellent deals happening every dang day. We have all kinds of excellent early Black Friday deals, including some retailer and brand-specific roundups, and there’s still a whole lot more to come. For now, let’s take a quick peek at some select deals that just popped up today.
SHOPPING
CNET

Save $40 on the basic Kindle, an all-time-low price

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite was released last month -- and it's great -- but it costs $140. If you don't need the bigger, sharper screen, the baseline Kindle from 2018 just hit $50 a $40 price cut and the lowest price we expect to see. Available in two colors, black and white, the Kindle sports a 6-inch screen that's self-illuminated, so you can read in the dark. And unlike a smartphone or tablet, the glare-free E Ink screen works great in full sunlight. The 8GB of storage is more than enough to store thousands of books, and you can look up words and make notes as you go.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal will get you 4 months for $5

There’s a supersweet Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal going on right now. Snag it immediately and you get four months of Kindle Unlimited for just $5. Seriously, $5. How much cheaper can you get? It’s easily one of the best Black Friday deals going on right now and the perfect accompaniment to all the Black Friday Kindle deals going on too. You’ll be set in no time and have plenty of new reading material to dive into.
SHOPPING
People

This Kindle Is the Cheapest It's Ever Been at Amazon Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If your bookcase is packed to capacity with your favorite reads, here's your chance to add to your book collection — without having to free up any more shelf space. Amazon launched an early Black Friday deal on this Kindle, and it's never been cheaper.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Save $45 on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids while making your young reader smile

Finding ways to encourage children to read can sometimes be difficult, but ensuring that they have every opportunity to do so is important. With the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids, a good book is never too far away. This excellent e-reader has been perfect for keeping my book-hungry 9-year-old happy and reading.
KIDS
d1softballnews.com

6-inch Kindle on offer for Black Friday

Between top Black Friday offers of Amazon certainly could not miss the device that, in some way, inaugurated the path of the ecommerce giant in the world of electronics. In fact, among the thousands of promotions available on the site, the one of 6-inch Kindle, the smallest of Jeff Bezos’ company’s e-book readers.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Make more time to read with $40 off a waterproof Kindle Paperwhite eReader

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders you can get thanks to its high-resolution display, long battery life, and waterproof design. Grab this eReader for just $40 off at Amazon at Amazon so you can keep all of your favorite books with you in a compact format. That's just $90 for a backlit eReader. This 2018 Kindle version is just .3 inches thick with a 6-inch display and slides easily into a carry-on bag or into the glove box of a car so you can have it when you need it most.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy