ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Covid variant – live: EU says halt flights to nations with ‘Nu’ outbreaks, as first European case reported

By Stuti Mishra,Joe Middleton and Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZzYy_0d74Ia6H00

The European Union called on Friday for a suspension of air travel connection to places where a new Covid-19 variant has been detected, as the first case of “Nu” was today confirmed in Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was vital for the continent to act “swiftly, decisively and united”, and called for EU citizens to get vaccinated.

She added: “All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clearer understanding about the danger posed by this new variant.”

Meanwhile, Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium‘s public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning in Belgium from Egypt on November 11.

The person developed the first symptoms on November 22, the virologist said.

Earlier today, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs the “Nu” variant could be even more transmissible than Delta and that it could pose a “substantial risk to public health”.

Comments / 4

Related
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab

A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building. Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic. Visitors will be entitled to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#European Commission#Eu Countries#Eu#The European Union#Sciensano#Twitter
The Independent

CDC warns Americans to avoid much of Europe as new countries upgraded to ‘very high’ levels of Covid

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention added Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and the British Crown dependency of Guernsey to the highest level of travel health notification due to rising Covid-19.The new additions mean American tourists are being warned against travelling to large swathes of Europe.The State Department simultaneously issued a “do not travel” warning three of the new additions, with only Guernsey avoiding an added layer of travel advice.The Level 4 travel health notice indicates a country that reports more than 500 new Covid-19 infections per 28 days per 100,000 people.Iceland was added to the list...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Egypt
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

There’s a New Definition for Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

With vaccinations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus being imposed across the world, more or less officially, it may not be enough anymore to receive just two jabs to be considered fully vaccinated. According to a new article from CNN, the definition of fully vaccinated for COVID is changing to three doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

358K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy