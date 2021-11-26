New Covid variant – live: EU says halt flights to nations with ‘Nu’ outbreaks, as first European case reported

The European Union called on Friday for a suspension of air travel connection to places where a new Covid-19 variant has been detected, as the first case of “Nu” was today confirmed in Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was vital for the continent to act “swiftly, decisively and united”, and called for EU citizens to get vaccinated.

She added: “All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clearer understanding about the danger posed by this new variant.”

Meanwhile, Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium‘s public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning in Belgium from Egypt on November 11.

The person developed the first symptoms on November 22, the virologist said.

Earlier today, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs the “Nu” variant could be even more transmissible than Delta and that it could pose a “substantial risk to public health”.