ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 takeaways from Saints' latest embarrassing loss: When is enough finally enough?

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfiNb_0d74IKAl00

The Saints' offense is battered. It's bleeding. It's somehow getting worse.

Bills fans descended on the Superdome, and they were the only ones left when Buffalo's turkey-fed stars jogged off the field following a 31-6 loss. The result marks a 4-game losing streak for the Saints, and steep drop from a 5-2 start to the season.

━━━━

With all that in mind, here are my top three takeaways from a Thanksgiving debacle at the Superdome.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, ISN'T IT?

Saints QB Trevor Siemian is sacked by Bills' Ed Oliver Photo credit Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Not all of the Saints' issues can be placed at the feet of the quarterback. We know about the injuries, one of the more significant ones is the reason Trevor Siemian is in the game to begin with.

But exactly how many times do we need to see the exact same story play out?

The Saints have trailed by 14 or more in each of Siemian's starts, and it doesn't appear to be getting better. It was always going to be a struggle, but this appears impossible. The Saints managed just 7 points in the first three quarters of a loss to the Eagles, staring at a 33-7 deficit to begin the 4th quarter. Against the Bills on Thanksgiving, it was a 24-0 deficit.

Like clockwork, the game turned over in the 4th quarter and Siemian found Nick Vannett for a touchdown. Also like clockwork the Saints failed for the 10th consecutive time on a 2-point conversion attempt.

All of this happened as Taysom Hill, the other half of a QB competition with Jameis Winston in the offseason, paced up and down the sideline wearing a black ballcap instead of a helmet. He was a full participant in practice all week despite being listed on the injury report with a foot issue.

Is he healthy enough to play? I'd assume not. And I do that because it's the only justifiable reason we saw this playmaker-starved offense. Siemian didn't do his late-game rally thing this time. There was no silver lining. If the Saints don't act soon, there will be too little of the season left to salvage.

A QB change won't force health upon people who don't have it, but it could give a spark to a listless offense. It feels like it has to happen now, or it never will -- because it won't matter.

━━━━

BRADLEY ROBY WILL HAVE TO STEP UP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfdHR_0d74IKAl00
Saints CB Bradley Roby celebrates with teammates after an interception of Bills QB Josh Allen. Photo credit Chris Graythen/Getty

It was always going to be a challenge to replace the versatile CJ Gardner-Johnson after he landed on injured reserve. It appears a hefty part of that burden has and will continue to land on cornerback Bradley Roby, who arrived just prior to Week 1 through a trade with the Texans.

Roby has had his ups and downs, much like the man he's replacing on key defensive snaps. He was targeted a handful of times in the loss to the Bills with varying results. He was beaten for a first down by Emmanuel Sanders in the first half, but came up big later with an interception of Josh Allen near midfield.

He was matched up with longtime Saints nemesis Stefon Diggs on the play, stepping in front to pick off the ball thrown late over the middle of the field. It set up the offense at midfield. That's all the defense can do.

The nickel position isn't a glamorous one. It draws a murderer's row of assignments in today's NFL. In the Week 8 win over the Bucs, Gardner-Johnson was brutalized by Chris Godwin, but got his own interception in similar fashion.

That's the life of a nickel. You get battered and bruised. You're asked to do a bit of everything. You're too small to be linebacker, but you've got to step up and hit like one. Make the big plays and you're the fans' favorite player, miss and you're the problem. That's where Bradley Roby is right now. Until CJ Gardner-Johnson (hopefully) gets back into the action, that is.

━━━━

HELLO, NICK VANNETT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gugSJ_0d74IKAl00
Saints TE Nick Vannett celebrates a TD in the 4th quarter against the Buffalo Bills Photo credit Chris Graythen/Getty

The signing of a veteran tight end, and primarily a blocker, is rarely met with fanfare. But even by those standards Nick Vannett's addition flew under the radar.

Still, he was expected to form a big-bodied duo with second-year TE Adam Trautman as the team looked to replace the entrenched Josh Hill and Jared Cook. Vannett missed significant time in training camp with what he described as a severe flu, and returned to practice on one of the hottest days of the summer.

He worked his way into the preseason opener against the Jaguars, but went down with a knee injury. So did Trautman, who returned in time for Week 1. But the injury for Vannett was more significant. He described it this week as a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The injury lingered, and he wasn't able to get back on the field until Week 11.

Fittingly, Trautman had his best game of the season, but is now lost for the next month-plus with a knee injury of his own. That's why Vannett's touchdown to open the 4th quarter of the Bills, while largely meaningless, meant a lot to the veteran. It'll also mean something to the Saints, who will have to rely on Vannett as their primary pass-catcher out of the tight end position the rest of the way. He and veteran Garrett Griffin were announced as starters on Thanksgiving. Converted WR Juwan Johnson could also have an impact, but his role in the offense has been tamped down in recent weeks.

Can Vannett be a piece that helps unlock an offense that's been stuck in neutral? Who knows, but every little bit helps -- because there aren't many bits to speak of at this point.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Saints#Eagles#Snfonnbc
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Taysom Hill, Saints agree to deal worth up to $95,000,000

The New Orleans Saints have some questions to figure out on offense, primarily at the quarterback position. With Jameis Winston done for the year after suffering a torn ACL, the Saints opted to hand the offense to Trevor Siemian, rather than their hybrid offensive talent, Taysom Hill. Despite Hill being...
NFL
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Bills Prediction, Pick: Who wins on Monday Night Football?

Bills -3 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) I’m somewhat stunned by the line on this game. The New England Patriots have given up a grand total of 26 points in their last four games combined. The offense is running at an efficiency no other team in the NFL is currently matching.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Release Discouraging Update On Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have a quick turnaround this week as they try to move on from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Unfortunately, just three days of rest will make it difficult for the team to get Alvin Kamara back into the lineup by Thursday. The...
NFL
FanSided

Sean Payton feels ‘strongly’ about Ian Book

We can’t believe we miss the days when we covered the Taysom Hill-Jameis Winston quarterback battle in New Orleans Saints‘ camp, but here we are. Twelve weeks into the season, we have a much more drab (and convoluted) QB rivalry to talk about: Trevor Siemian vs. Taysom Hill vs. Ian Book.
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13

The NFL schedule is starting to heat up with playoff seeds and divisional races in full swing, while the fantasy season is quickly approaching its end. Underdogs have been dominant, leading to a wildly entertaining and unpredictable 2021 for all teams. Players have impressed and disappointed in surprising spots, while injuries have taken some of the game's best talent away, forcing role players to step up and produce.
NFL
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mark Ingram News

The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier. Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Saints takeaways from heartbreaking Week 10 loss to Titans

The New Orleans Saints faced off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Field in Nashville in Week 10 and they were defeated by a final score of 23 to 21. There were some positive takeaways from the game, but mostly, this was one that the Saints should be upset about losing. Though they were down 20-6 early in the third quarter, they clawed their way back from that moment on and put together 15 points in the second half with a chance to tie with a two-point conversion following a touchdown with 1:16 left in the game.
NFL
FanSided

New Orleans Saints: 3 quick takeaways from Week 11 loss to Eagles

The New Orleans Saints got the doors blown off of them by the Philadelphia Eagles and are now .500 on the year. This game was a complete and total disaster. I don’t care that the final score looked respectable — The Saints can’t keep sucking in the first three quarters and then deciding to battle hard in the fourth quarter. This is a not a recipe for success.
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy