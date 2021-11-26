Hart, Ayala help Maryland rally, beat Richmond 86-80

Eric Ayala wasn't fuming about Maryland basketball's upset loss to George Mason. The Terps senior guard viewed it as a wake-up call. "We had three good games where we competed and just kind of felt like we were more talented than teams. And tonight we approached again the same way and it came back to bite us. So now we're back on that hunt and I'm excited to get ready for practice and just like a fresh start," he said. "But obviously, we gotta come and play better than that. We're too talented of a team to play down -- not down. George Mason's a good team -- but just not playing to our capabilities."

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO