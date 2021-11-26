Saints honor Brees at halftime of Thanksgiving night game

NBC Sports is deep into negotiations to keep Cris Collinsworth at its lead “Sunday Night Football” analyst until 2025, while Troy Aikman could try to position himself for “Tony Romo money,” The Post has learned. It is all part of the fallout from CBS signing Romo to the largest contract...
NFL fans have grown accustomed to the commentary of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth in the booth when NBC is broadcasting a game. That won't be the pairing fans hear on Thanksgiving night, however. Instead, Mike Tirico will be on play-by-play with former Saints' quarterback Drew Brees providing commentary for...
There's been a few changes at the Superdome in New Orleans recently. New sponsors Caesar's Entertainment have taken the reins from Mercedes-Benz, and already begun a massive renovation. These changes are reported to be field-level suites that seat 21-24 people, and a club in the north end zone for the fans that drop some major coin on one of those aforementioned suites.
The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has one of the hottest seats of any coach in the NFL. Not only is his team a disappointing 3-8 on the season following a rash of injuries that Seattle’s shallow roster failed to overcome, but he has also had a rocky relationship with his star quarterback, Russell Wilson.
CBS’ Bill Cowher is switching up his Super Bowl prediction. On Sunday, the NFL on CBS crew went over their preseason Super Bowl picks, but Phil Simms and coach Cowher had some changes through 11 weeks of the NFL season. The two shared their adjustments on the broadcast ahead of...
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
FRISCO - Could Dallas Cowboys Hall-of-Fame quarterback Troy Aikman be changing TV jobs?. Amazon is taking over the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts next year, and the company reportedly wants to make a gigantic move involving its announcing lineup. And including Aikman would be gigantic. According to Mike McCarthy of...
Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
